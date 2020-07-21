Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Featured Local Job: Counter Sales/Delivery Driver

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 @ 10:07 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Knox Auto Supply, Inc of Knox is seeking to fill a counter person positions (full-time) and delivery driver position (part-time).

We are looking for reliable, self-motivated, detail-oriented people. Automotive background is preferred but not required.

Counter sales positions responsibilities would include, but not limited to, look up and sale of automotive, truck, farm, industrial and small engine parts; multi-tasking with counter and phone sales; checking in inventory and stocking shelves; use of fork lift; and loading and unloading trucks. Lifting required. Strong customer relations a must. Compensation based on experience.

Delivery Driver position responsibilities would include, but not limited to, stocking and pulling parts, invoicing orders, loading and delivering parts. Lifting required. Must have a clean driving record.

We offer paid vacation, paid holidays, employee health insurance, and employee discounts.

Please send resume to – Knox Auto Supply, Inc
P.O. Bow W
Knox, PA 16232
Or email to glenda_knoxauto@windstream.net

Questions, please call 814-797-1207 and ask for Dan.


