New Bethlehem Man Accused of Choking, Threatening to Kill His Sister

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a New Bethlehem man for allegedly choking his sister and threatening to kill her.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 26-year-old David Roger Varner.

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:17 p.m. on July 16, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Main Street in Callensburg Borough, Clarion County, for a report of an assault.

At the scene, police spoke with a known female victim who reported an incident the prior night, around 11:42 p.m. involving her brother – David Varner – when she arrived at his house to pick up her child. Varner was angry at her about childcare issues.

According to the complaint, the victim stated that as she was leaving Varner’s residence, he came up behind her fast and yelled that she and her child were no longer allowed on his property. She told police he then began to pull on her child’s car seat while the child was strapped in it.

The complaint states the victim said Varner then put his hands around her neck, squeezed, and stated he was “going to f****** kill her” while holding her up against his truck. The victim then ran into Varner’s residence and woke his wife. She reported that Varner rushed at her and told her to “get the f*** out of the house” and pushed her between a washer and dryer, causing a scrape to her wrist.

He then allegedly grabbed the victim’s throat again and began to choke her. The victim told police that Varner’s wife then yelled for him to stop, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, the victim said Varner then threatened to punch her in the face. Then, he pushed her onto a couch and used both hands to choke her again.

The complaint states the victim was eventually able to leave the residence with her child.

Varner was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 9:45 a.m. on July 17, on the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. on August 11, with Judge Miller presiding.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.