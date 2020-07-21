Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Pa. Dept. of Health: One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County, 1,027 New Cases Statewide

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 @ 01:07 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 21, that there are 1,027 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

A total of 102,765 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 139 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 168 new cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 14 and July 20 is 155,796 with 5,996 positive cases. There were 22,287 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 20. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 736 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 92 on ventilators and six on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

There are 7,038 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 20 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 952,998 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 21, ​75% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/21/20 – 1,027
7/20/20 – 711
7/19/20 – 786
7/18/20 – 763
7/17/20 – 1,032
7/16/20 – 781
7/15/20 – 994

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 119 3 122 6
Butler 481 27 508 14
Clarion 68 1 69 2
Clearfield 99 5 104 0
Crawford 109 3 112 1
Elk 37 1 38 2
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 180 1 181 6
Jefferson 47 1 48 1
McKean 25 0 25 1
Mercer 245 14 259 8
Venango 51 2 53 0
Warren 13 1 14 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 421 7117
Allegheny 6574 91238
Armstrong 122 3152
Beaver 1011 9274
Bedford 106 2244
Berks 4865 25188
Blair 149 8366
Bradford 68 4470
Bucks 6467 48687
Butler 508 10073
Cambria 181 11999
Cameron 5 313
Carbon 330 5669
Centre 294 6739
Chester 4376 37462
Clarion 69 1577
Clearfield 104 3285
Clinton 104 2050
Columbia 436 4221
Crawford 112 4221
Cumberland 1046 15382
Dauphin 2446 23133
Delaware 7962 49895
Elk 38 1560
Erie 805 15289
Fayette 279 7429
Forest 7 385
Franklin 1096 10902
Fulton 19 681
Greene 91 2078
Huntingdon 271 2473
Indiana 181 4562
Jefferson 48 1723
Juniata 120 1190
Lackawanna 1817 15727
Lancaster 5122 41042
Lawrence 243 4103
Lebanon 1509 10898
Lehigh 4585 32957
Luzerne 3083 26028
Lycoming 276 6627
McKean 25 2709
Mercer 259 6292
Mifflin 83 3432
Monroe 1530 13708
Montgomery 9222 76141
Montour 87 5544
Northampton 3657 30962
Northumberland 365 5273
Perry 97 2206
Philadelphia 24093 140847
Pike 515 3770
Potter 19 628
Schuylkill 826 10338
Snyder 82 1232
Somerset 97 4835
Sullivan 10 246
Susquehanna 201 2382
Tioga 33 1716
Union 113 4188
Venango 53 2334
Warren 14 1222
Washington 592 12442
Wayne 149 3212
Westmoreland 1193 25152
Wyoming 52 1499
York 2052 29279

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 9% are ages 19-24;
  • 37% are ages 25-49;
  • 23% are ages 50-64; and
  • 25% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 21 percent of cases so far in July;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases so far in July;
  • NE – Approximately 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases so far in July;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in July; and
  • NC – Approximately 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,789 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,647 cases among employees, for a total of 22,436 at 798 distinct facilities in 60 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,809 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 7,619 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

