Pa. Dept. of Health: One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County, 1,027 New Cases Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 21, that there are 1,027 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

A total of 102,765 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 139 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 168 new cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 14 and July 20 is 155,796 with 5,996 positive cases. There were 22,287 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 20. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 736 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 92 on ventilators and six on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

There are 7,038 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 20 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 952,998 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 21, ​75% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/21/20 – 1,027

7/20/20 – 711

7/19/20 – 786

7/18/20 – 763

7/17/20 – 1,032

7/16/20 – 781

7/15/20 – 994

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 119 3 122 6 Butler 481 27 508 14 Clarion 68 1 69 2 Clearfield 99 5 104 0 Crawford 109 3 112 1 Elk 37 1 38 2 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 180 1 181 6 Jefferson 47 1 48 1 McKean 25 0 25 1 Mercer 245 14 259 8 Venango 51 2 53 0 Warren 13 1 14 1

County Case Counts to Date