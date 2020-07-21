Protest for Social Justice Planned for Today in Clarion

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Protest for Social Justice event is scheduled to take place in Clarion today.

According to organizer Kelly Ryan, the protest is set to take place on Main Street in Clarion from around 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21.

“This is not a registered event, there is no program, no speakers, no rally,” Ryan, a Clarion resident, told exploreclarion.com.

“It’s just people who are going to be walking around, staying on sidewalks and in crosswalks, carrying signs and handing out information to anyone who is interested.”

According to Ryan the protest is planned for a longer than usual period of time to accommodate anyone who wanted to participate.

“It’s not even for people to stay the whole time. It’s just that long so that if people work during the day, they can come in evening, or if they work in evening, they can come during the day. They can walk around with signs and information for a while, and leave when they need to.”

Ryan noted that all of the participants are being required to wear masks and follow all laws, and they are trying to keep people dispersed around town to provide for the need for social distancing.

“If you don’t want to wear a mask, there will be other ways you can help in the future,” she stated.

According to Ryan, the idea came up after the Vigil for Unity and Peace that was held in honor of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and others who have suffered due to systemic racism was held on June 11.

“That was such a wonderful event, with so many people there, and it went so well and everyone was so respectful and was so uplifting to a community that needs uplifted.”

Ryan said afterward, a few people began to discuss how to “keep things moving” and keep the conversation regarding social justice open in our local community.

“We want to let people know we’re still working on this.”

According to Clarion Borough Police Chief William Peck, organizers did attempt to apply for a permit for the event from the borough, but since the application was received after the most recent borough council meeting, and the event was scheduled prior to the next meeting, the application was denied due to not having time to go through the proper channel to be voted on for approval by the borough council.

“We did have a good conversation with Chief Peck. He was very kind about it,” Ryan said.

Chief Peck told exploreClarion.com he does plan to have increased patrols in the borough today.

Ryan also noted that despite rumors to the contrary, the organizers of the protest never requested or planned to hold an event in Memorial Park downtown.

“People are saying someone’s coming for the park and the monuments. No one here is doing that.”

According to a representative of the County Commissioners office, parts of Memorial Park will also be roped off for a portion of the day today due to planned tree trimming.

Ryan also said that the organizers didn’t look to promote the event widely in advance because they were concerned about some reactions.

“We don’t want any trouble,” Ryan noted.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.