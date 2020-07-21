Say What?!: Woman Proves Fortune Teller Wrong with $70,000 Lottery Jackpot

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia – An Australian woman said she has finally proven a tarot card reader wrong by scoring a lottery jackpot worth more than $70,000.

The Woy Woy, New South Wales, woman told The Lott officials that Friday’s Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot drawing marked the end of her belief in the words of a fortune teller who predicted her future would be anything but lucky.

