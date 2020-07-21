Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

jj-trailers-contractor-webSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales has multiple 7×16′ Contractor Trailers by Carmate in stock.

The Contractor Trailer is perfect for carpenters, landscapers, roofers, and people alike!

Check out the standard features of this trailer below:

  • Dexter Torflex Axles w/ EZ Lube Hub
  • 7000# GVWR (2 3500# Axles w/ Electric Brakes)
  • 74” Interior Height
  • Reinforced Roof
  • 2 Wall Vents
  • 2 Dome Lights
  • 110V Inlet Receptacle
  • 110V Wall Receptacle
  • Front Ladder w/ 3 Aluminum Ladder Racks
  • 3/4” Plywood Flooring
  • 3/8” Plywood Walls
  • .032 Seamless 1 Piece Aluminum Roof
  • Steel Tube Frame
  • Hot Dipped Galvanized Hardware
  • LIFETIME WARRANTY ON LED LIGHTING
  • LIFETIME WARRANTY ON FLOOR
  • LIFETIME WARRANTY ON ROOF

Check this trailer out and more at J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales located at 19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254 or call them at 814-226-6066 for more information!

Remember, shop local and always choose QUALITY over QUANTITY!

To learn more about J&J Feeds and Needs and J&J Trailers and Equipment, visit their websites https://www.jandjfeedsandneeds.com or https://jjtrailersales.com/, their Feeds and Needs Facebook page, or their Trailers and Equipment Facebook page.

J&J Feeds and Needs locations:

19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066

135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0535

6trailers


