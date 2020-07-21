Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
SPONSORED: 7×16′ Contractor Trailers in Stock Now at J&J Trailer Sales
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales has multiple 7×16′ Contractor Trailers by Carmate in stock.
The Contractor Trailer is perfect for carpenters, landscapers, roofers, and people alike!
Check out the standard features of this trailer below:
- Dexter Torflex Axles w/ EZ Lube Hub
- 7000# GVWR (2 3500# Axles w/ Electric Brakes)
- 74” Interior Height
- Reinforced Roof
- 2 Wall Vents
- 2 Dome Lights
- 110V Inlet Receptacle
- 110V Wall Receptacle
- Front Ladder w/ 3 Aluminum Ladder Racks
- 3/4” Plywood Flooring
- 3/8” Plywood Walls
- .032 Seamless 1 Piece Aluminum Roof
- Steel Tube Frame
- Hot Dipped Galvanized Hardware
- LIFETIME WARRANTY ON LED LIGHTING
- LIFETIME WARRANTY ON FLOOR
- LIFETIME WARRANTY ON ROOF
Check this trailer out and more at J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales located at 19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254 or call them at 814-226-6066 for more information!
Remember, shop local and always choose QUALITY over QUANTITY!
To learn more about J&J Feeds and Needs and J&J Trailers and Equipment, visit their websites https://www.jandjfeedsandneeds.com or https://jjtrailersales.com/, their Feeds and Needs Facebook page, or their Trailers and Equipment Facebook page.
J&J Feeds and Needs locations:
19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066
135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0535
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.