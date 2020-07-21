Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Police Calls: Drug Possession, Overdose, Criminal Mischief

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police-night2CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area police responded to the following calls:

Drug Possession in Knox Borough

Court documents indicate the Knox Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Donald Paul Anthony, of Clarion.

Three counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of possession of paraphernalia were filed against Anthony through Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on Monday, July 20.

A preliminary hearing for the case has not yet been scheduled.

Drug Possession in Knox Borough

Court documents indicate the Knox Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Amanda Danielle Stemmerich, of Clarion.

Three misdemeanor counts of possession of paraphernalia were filed against Stemmerich through Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on Monday, July 20.

A preliminary hearing for the case has not yet been scheduled.

Overdose in Tionesta Township

Around 4:30 a.m. on July 19, Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a female who overdosed on a controlled substance at a location on Route 62 and Station Road in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

The woman was evaluated by EMS personnel and released.

The name of the woman was not released.

Criminal Mischief in Eldred Township

Marienville-based State Police say sometime between June 14 and June 22, unknown individual(s) damaged a kayak belonging to a 52-year-old Brookville woman that was left at a residence on Fisher Road in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

The investigation is ongoing.


