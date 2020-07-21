Todd M. Horn, age 48, of Fogelsville, PA died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Allentown, PA.

Born on January 8, 1972 in DuBois, PA he was the son of Allison “Sonny” Horn and Mary Lou (Paolinellie) Horn. His father survives and lives in Rockton, PA, his mother preceded him in death.

Todd was a 1990 graduate of DuBois Area High School.

He was the Vice President of Dries Do It Best Center in Macungie, PA.

He loved baseball and was an avid New York Yankees fan. He loved the Dave Matthews Band, was very eco-friendly and known as a very hard worker. Above all, he cherished his time with his daughter, who was the greatest joy in his life.

Todd is survived by his daughter, Rachel Horn of Fogelsville, PA, and 2 brothers, Michael A. Horn & his wife Sherri of Rosenberg, TX, and Mark J. Horn and his wife Tisha of Winter Garden, FL.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 5 – 8 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Social distancing requirements will be followed.

A private funeral service will be held from the funeral home on Thursday with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.

Burial will be in Rockton Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be placed with the DuBois Little League, PO Box 71, DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

