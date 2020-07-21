Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Troopers Participate in ‘6-State Trooper Project’ With Focus on Enforcement of Move Over Law

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

image (4) State PoliceFRANKLIN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop E, will be participating in the “6-State Trooper Project” from July 19 through July 25, 2020, with a focus on enforcing Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law.

This initiative began Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 12:01 a.m. and will conclude on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at midnight.

This cooperative detail will include Michigan State Police, Kentucky State Police, Ohio State Police, West Virginia State Police, Indiana State Police, and the Pennsylvania State Police and will focus on violations of Title 75, Section 3327, Duty of Driver in Emergency Response Areas, otherwise known as the “Move Over Law” or “Steer Clear Law.”

The “Steer Clear Law” requires drivers to move over or slow down when they encounter an emergency scene, traffic stop, or disabled vehicle.

This law helps prevent injuries and save lives, but only if drivers follow the law, which states when approaching or passing an emergency response area, a person, unless otherwise directed by n emergency service responder, shall:
– Pass in a lane not adjacent to that of the emergency response area if possible; or
– If passing in a nonadjacent lane is impossible, illegal, or unsafe, pass the emergency response area at a careful and prudent, reduced speed reasonable for safely passing the emergency response area.

The 6 State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol, and intelligence sharing.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.


