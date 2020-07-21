Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to explorejoblistings@gmail.com or call 814-297-8004.

FEATURED JOBS

Counter Sales/Delivery Driver

Knox Auto Supply, Inc

Knox Auto Supply, Inc of Knox is seeking to fill a counter person positions (full-time) and delivery driver position (part-time).

We are looking for reliable, self-motivated, detail-oriented people. Automotive background is preferred but not required.

Counter sales positions responsibilities would include, but not limited to, look up and sale of automotive, truck, farm, industrial and small engine parts; multi-tasking with counter and phone sales; checking in inventory and stocking shelves; use of fork lift; and loading and unloading trucks. Lifting required. Strong customer relations a must. Compensation based on experience.

Delivery Driver position responsibilities would include, but not limited to, stocking and pulling parts, invoicing orders, loading and delivering parts. Lifting required. Must have a clean driving record.

We offer paid vacation, paid holidays, employee health insurance, and employee discounts.

Please send resume to – Knox Auto Supply, Inc

P.O. Bow W

Knox, PA 16232

Or email to glenda_knoxauto@windstream.net

Questions, please call 814-797-1207 and ask for Dan.

Full Time Battery Technician

Riverhill Battery Warehouse

The Riverhill Battery Warehouse is looking for a full time Battery Technician.

Training will be provided on site.

Job responsibilities include installing batteries and running cash register.

Please stop in at 11041 Rt 322, Shippenville, PA 16254 or call 814-227-2123 for more information.

Production Laborer

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. is looking to fill a Production Laborer position in Titusville.

All 3 shifts available $10/hr with wage increases

Must pass preemployment screening

Must have steel toe boots

Must be able to lift up to 50lbs

Must be reliable

For more info, call 814-437-2148 or email tiffany@allseasonstemps.com

Production, Maintenance, and Truck Fleet

Green Line Polymers

Green Line Polymers, as an essential business, has a variety of job openings in PRODUCTION, MAINTENANCE, and TRUCK FLEET.

Green Line Polymers is focused on sustainability, backed by a complete recycling network. Our company’s culture and core values create an environment that promotes loyalty among employees, customers, and suppliers. Green Line Polymers allows for your post-industrial and post-consumer HDPE scrap to be recycled directly into environmentally friendly products rather than a landfill. Green Line Polymers is a subsidiary of Advanced Drainage Systems. Founded in 1966, ADS operates a global network of approximately 60 manufacturing plants and over 30 distribution centers. ADS is a leading manufacturer of high performance thermoplastic corrugated pipe and ancillary products, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace.

All positions are full time positions with benefits after 60 days. We offer competitive salaries, paid holidays, and paid vacation after 30 days.

Benefits included at low-competitive cost to employees:

Medical, Dental, Vision

Company Paid Short-Term Disability

Voluntary Long-Term Disability

Employee Stock Ownership Plans

Profit Sharing Plans (401k)

Company Paid Life Insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts

For a complete listing of job openings, responsibilities & requirements, please visit our online portal to apply:

http://careers-ads-pipe.icims.com

Select Careers—Join our Team— Location: US-PA-Shippenville – Apply for Position

ALL CANDIDATES MUST APPLY ONLINE

Advanced Drainage Systems is proud to be an equal opportunity employer, and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.

Several Positions at Family Psychological Associates

Family Psychological Associates

Family Psychological Associates is currently hiring for Behavioral Consultant/Mobile Therapist, Therapeutic Staff Support/Behavioral Health Technician, and School Based Therapist for Clarion County.

Behavioral Consultant and Mobile Therapist is responsible for being lead clinician of team by developing treatment plans, programming, completing functional behavioral assessments, attend ISPT meetings, and other necessary supports in the home, community, and school setting to assist in keeping the at risk children in a least restrictive environment.

The team works together to support the child and their families. Mobile Therapists also provide intensive therapy to the child and family in the home and community settings.

This position can be a part-time position or a full-time position.

Applicants must have a Master’s degree in social work, psychology, or related field and a license is preferred.

Therapeutic Staff Support/Behavioral Health Technician is responsible to provide behavioral support to children and their families in the home, school, and community settings.

This position can be part-time or full-time.

Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology, social work, sociology, education, or similar human service field.

School Based Therapist will provide outpatient services in Clarion County based schools. The outpatient therapist provides intensive therapeutic services to children in the school setting. The ideal candidate will work from a strengths-based perspective and have knowledge/experience utilizing a variety of treatment modalities and theoretical frameworks, tailored to meet the needs of the child. Services are provided primarily during school year based on school schedule. Limited summer hours may be required based on clinical need.

This position is Monday-Friday and works on school schedule.

Applicants must have a Master’s degree in social work, psychology, counseling, or related field and a license is preferred (LPC, LCSW).

Family Psychological Associates offer health, dental, and vision benefits along with vacation and paid holidays for full-time employees.

Please contact Lori Lauer at Family Psychological Associates for more information at 814-797-0291 or send resume to 334 North Main Street Knox PA 16232 or llauer@family-psych.org.

Receptionist/ Intake/ Caseworker

Clarion County Court of Common Pleas

Two full time positions available for the Domestic Relations Section of the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

One is for a Receptionist/Caseworker and the other is Intake/Caseworker.

These are skilled positions requiring a high school diploma and 2 year business or paralegal degree, or equivalent experience. Proficiency with Microsoft Office required. Legal experience helpful, but not required.

Submit cover letter and resume with no less than three references by email to AlyssaDolby@PACSES.COM or by mail to Alyssa Dolby, Clarion County Domestic Relations, 17 South 4th Avenue, Clarion, PA 16214.

Attachments to the email must be in .pdf or .docx format.

Resumes accepted through July 31, 2020. For more information visit the Job Postings section at www.co.clarion.pa.us. EOE

Several Vacancies at Eden, Inc.

Eden, Inc.

Eden, Inc. in Knox is hiring for several vacancies in both its painting and millwork areas.

Part-time and full-time opportunities exist for interested individuals with starting rates based upon experience.

After a 90 day probationary period, full-time employees are eligible for all company benefits including: medical, dental, vision insurance; paid holidays, vacation, and sick time; retirement plan with a company match; and life insurance.

Apply in person at 210 Miller Street in Knox.

Positions at The Allegheny Grille

The Allegheny Grille

The Allegheny Grille is now hiring hourly positions!

Great Culture! Employee Discounts!

Seeking Server and Hosts/Hostesses

Job Requirements:

Professional, friendly, and driven

Positive attitude in a fast-paced environment

Prior restaurant experience is preferred but not required

Apply in person

Licensed Practical Nurse

Abraxas

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Licensed Practical Nurse at their Marienville facility.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The position promotes good health, treats minor medical problems, responds to medical emergencies, provides first aid, administers medications, and ensures that the medical needs of clients are addressed. The position assists in the assessment, planning, intervention, and evaluation of nursing care under the direction of the appropriate medical staff member.

Primary Duties and Responsibilities:

Under the supervision of and in collaboration with an appropriate medical staff member (i.e. physician or registered nurse), assists with the medical treatment of clients by ensuring the components of the nursing process are effectively applied. Designated as the Responsible Health Authority.

Designates appropriate client referrals to the contracted physician(s) and other medical agencies or practitioners.

Administers physician prescribed medications and vaccines.

Controls and maintains adequate inventory of medications and medical supplies.

Responds to all medical emergencies, provides first aid and periodically works “on-call” shifts to provide emergency assistance as needed.

Maintains all medical documentation, medical history, and file on each client and abides by HIPAA compliance rules and regulations.

Actively participates in nursing related performance improvement activities.

Participates in health training of clients to include hygiene, nutrition, and diet.

Participates in multidisciplinary treatment team meetings.

Coordinates with community service agencies, as required, to ensure routine and emergency medical care for clients and staff members.

Promotes good health habits, hygiene, and nutrition with all clients.

Evaluates continuously the quality of medical care for the clients.

Ensures medical services department complies with all licensing and regulatory statues.

Communicates all pertinent client related medical information to program/facility staff members per HIPPA related rules and regulations.

Maintains compliance with company exposure plan to include OSHA and bloodborne pathogens.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Licensed practical nurse license to practice in the appropriate State by the board in which the program/facility resides.

Trainer certification eligible or current certification in CPR/First Aid.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Click Here to Apply.

Sales Associate/Warehouse Worker

Clarion Electric Supply

Clarion Electric Supply is seeking a sales associate/warehouse worker.

This is a full time position with benefits offered after 90 days.

We are looking for a detail oriented person to add to our team. Electrical knowledge is preferred but not required.

The job responsibilities would include:

customer relations

inside sales

warehouse management

some lifting

running a forklift

We offer:

paid vacation

paid holidays

health insurance after 90 days

compensation based on experience

Please send resume to PO Box 665, Clarion Pa 16214 or stop in to fill out an application.

Service Coordinator III

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for Service Coordinator III ($15.55/hr.) positions.

Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk. Work schedules vary; shift differential is paid for evening hours. We provide $750 sign-on and $1,000 retention bonuses (waiting period), employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan.

You must successfully complete the caseworker exam and pass an interview. Automated caseworker testing is available at the Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mon. – Fri. No appointment necessary.

Successful candidates will work with us to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available on our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request. All applications, college transcripts, and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 07/23/20. Late applications will not be considered.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us. **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

Field Assessor

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a full-time (40 hrs/wk.) Field Assessor to work within the Venango County Assessment Office.

Associate’s degree required.

At least one year of real estate property assessment experience preferred; or any equivalent combination of acceptable training and experience.

CPE (Certified Pennsylvania Evaluator), or equivalent IAAO certification or other state certification and the ability to acquire a CPE within 1 year of employment.

Must maintain certification and fulfill mandatory education courses required and approved by Pennsylvania Department of State – Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs.

Must possess valid Pennsylvania driver’s license.

Must pass pre-employment drug screening.

Full-time positions include participation in the County lifetime pension program and fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance premiums for the employee.

Applications may be obtained from: Venango County Human Resources, 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Completed applications should be returned to same address no later than Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 by 4:00 PM.

For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail krmiller@co.venango.pa.us.

EOE M/F D/V

Fleet Coordinator

Klapec Trucking Company

Klapec Trucking Company of Reno, PA, is looking to fill positions within our Operations Team.

Must have general knowledge and experience in the transportation industry. Manage and coordinate all aspects of the freight division. Service existing customers and acquire/develop new accounts. Rate quoting, tariff knowledge is required. Knowledge of over-dimensional load requirements and permitting preferred. Exceptional computer skills are a must as well as communication skills to effectively talk with customers and drivers.

Forward resume to: HR@klapectrucking.com

Multiple Positions at Clarion Bathware

Clarion Bathware

Interested in working at Clarion Bathware?

POSITIONS AVAILABLE

Production Workers

Maintenance Helper

Mechanic

Mechanic Helper

Regional Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)

OTR Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)

Employee Benefits:

New Starting Wage – $10/hr plus production bonus!

Monday – Friday

$600 sign on bonus

Paid vacations & holiday after 90 days

Weekly direct deposit

Medical, Dental, Life Ins and 401k after 60 days

Home on weekends

NEW TRUCKS!!

If so please fill out the below PDF and email it to HR at khepfl@clarionbathware.com or fax back to (814) 782-3434.

Standard Application »

‘CDL’ Application »

In order to submit form via email please follow these instructions:

Right click the link above, “Save Link As…” and save the PDF to your Desktop Minimize your browser and open up the document from your Desktop Fill out desired fields in application, then click the “Submit” button at the bottom of Page 3

**Note: Application can also be printed out and turned in at either of our office locations. For further questions, please contact HR at khepfl@clarionbathware.com or (814) 297-5188

Several Positions at Mealy Excavating

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc.

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. is accepting applications for the following positions:

Class A CDL Truck drivers, in good standing

Labors

Operators

Applicant must be safety oriented and show a positive attitude and work ethic, heavy lifting is involved with the ability to work in teams and advance.

We offer retirement, health, and life insurance plans, On the job training and certifications. Wage is based on qualifications.

Apply in person at 128 Lake Lucy Road, Tionesta, PA 16353 M-F from 8 am to 5 pm or submit an application via the link below or visit our website mealyinc.com to download the application, you may also submit a resume with the application at hr@mealyinc.com

NO Phone calls will be accepted and application must be submitted.

Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply by emailing a resume to sales@extrememachine.net or in person at:

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159

Multiple Positions at Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District

The Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for the following positions:

Varsity Girls Basketball Coach- Previous experience as a basketball coach preferred.

Part-time Paraprofessional– Must have high school diploma and possess or be able to obtain all required clearances. Preferred, experience working with children and Associates Degree or Highly Qualified Status but would be willing to train the right candidate. Job duties would include but are not limited to Academic Support, Behavior Support and Communication with Teachers and Administration.

Full-Time Custodial position- Requirements for this position are to clean classrooms, operate floor cleaning machinery and other cleaning tasks. Benefits Package including Health , Dental and Vision, Paid Vacation, Sick and Personal Days.

Part-Time Custodial- 25-29 hours per week. Requirements for this position are to clean classrooms, operate floor cleaning machinery and other cleaning tasks.

Substitutes for Food Services and Custodial- Depending on position some night work may be required.

All applicants must possess or be able to obtain required clearances. Send Resume’ and letter of interest to Dr. Joseph Carrico, Superintendent, Clarion Area Jr.-Sr. High School, 221 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214. Deadline for applications is July 27, 2020.

Part-time Member Service Representatives: Clarion, Brookville, Cranberry

Clarion Federal Credit Union

Clarion Federal Credit Union, Pennsylvania’s leading credit union in member benefit, is searching for Part Time Member Service Representatives to help support member growth in Clarion, Jefferson and Venango County.

We are in the process of building a new facility at 6935 Route 322 in Cranberry.

We are seeking multiple detail oriented people. We are looking for the most qualified individuals but will train the right person with strong customer service skills.

The candidates will receive:

Very competitive starting salary – based on experience

Generous monthly incentive plan

Increased pay for Saturday hours worked

401k plan with employer matching

Vacation, holiday and sick pay

Structured Advancement opportunities

Opportunity to be a part of a growing member focused institution

Clarion Federal Credit Union has been ranked, by Callahan and Associates Inc., the top credit union in our peer group for 3 years in a row for return to the member. We have given our membership over $1.1 million dollars in Special Bonus Dividends. We are looking for a team of members that want to help us continue to grow and progress forward.

Send resume to info@clarionfcu.org or deliver to either of our branch locations in Clarion or Brookville.

Teachers

Lighthouse Island Academy

Lighthouse Island Academy (LIA), a private academic school located in Tionesta, PA, is seeking exemplary, experienced PA certified teachers.

They have immediate openings in the following areas: Special Education, and Secondary Education Science and Math (Grades 9-12).

Operated by Taylor Diversion Programs, LIA seeks positive, knowledgeable teachers who will inspire student learning, provide guidance for their success in academics, and support their interpersonal and daily living skills.

LIA, located along the beautiful Allegheny River, incorporates a nature-based curriculum, along with core competencies to complete an enriched, individualized learning experience for all students.

If you are looking for a “thinking out of the box,” teaching position, coupled with nature, small classes, excellent colleagues, and great students, you have found your “dream” job!

While not required, the successful candidate will have at least 3 years teaching experience. These are salaried Full-time positions: $35,000.00/year.

Job Type: Full-time/Part-time

Please send Resume to: ksmithtdp@gmail.com

Kathleen Smith, PhD

814.931.8748

Full-Time Registered Nurse

Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA, a 4 Star non-profit organization, is hiring a full-time registered nurse.

The agency provides in-home health care and hospice services to patients in their homes. CFVNA has been bringing high quality, compassionate care to homes for over 40 years.

CFVNA is seeking a full-time Registered Nurse to join our Home Health Team. The RN best fit for this position is well organized, has excellent documentation skills, and desires a more flexible, family friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place.

Requirements:

Licensed as a RN in Pennsylvania

Minimum 1 year recent acute care experience; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00AM-4:00PM plus on average 1 weekend/month, 5 evenings/month, and 2 Holidays/year. Evening hours are scheduled visits between 4:00PM – 9:00PM.

Full-time employees are eligible for Health, Dental, Vision, Paid Time Off, 401K and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org. For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400 EOE.

Director of Operation/Restaurant Manager

Wanango Country Club

Wanango Country Club is looking for a Director of Operations / Restaurant Manager to complete a small team of strong professional leaders.

Job Description

This role joins forces with the Director of Marketing & Events in managing the Club and its operations. The Director of Operations / Restaurant Manager oversees clubhouse dining and bar services, ensuring compliance with company standards in all areas of operation, including product preparation and delivery, customer relations, restaurant maintenance and repair, liquor, beer, and beverage inventory management, recruiting, hiring, termination and retention of team members, and financial accountability. The primary focus of this role is to consistently ensure meaningful and memorable experiences for our members, their families, and guests in a manner that exemplifies Wanango Country Club’s image.

Duties & Responsibilities

Controls day-to-day operations of the dining facility

Controls profit & loss by following cash control/security procedures, maintaining inventory, reviewing financial statements, and taking appropriate actions

Recruits and interviews team members, conducts performance appraisals, takes disciplinary action, motivates and trains

Participates in the decision to hire and terminate employees with approval from ownership

Interacts positively, professionally, with poise, and politely with all team members to promote a positive team effort

Coaches, counsels, and directs team members regarding guest relations concerns and complaints

Conducts regular walk-through of dining facility to monitor guest service, food quality, safety, cleanliness, and asset maintenance

Ensures that safety codes are being adhered to

Works with management in formulating and enforcing administrative, safety, and operational policies and procedures

Requirements

A combination of post-secondary education and restaurant management experience in food and beverage operations

Proficiency with Hospitality POS systems, word processing, spreadsheets, presentations, and electronic mail software

A college degree preferred in Hotel and Restaurant Management or a related field but not required

Job Type: Full-Time

Pay: $35,000.00 + /year

Schedule: Holidays, Weekdays, and Weekends

Interested individuals may send resume and contact information to wanangocountryclub@gmail.com NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE!

Building and Grounds Coordinator

Immaculate Conception Parish

Immaculate Conception Parish has a full-time Buildings and Grounds Coordinator position available.

General knowledge of plumbing, heating, electrical, general maintenance and custodial work required.

Must demonstrate a high level of flexibility and ability to multi-task.

Must have all necessary clearances to work in a school environment.

Interested candidates should mail a resume to Immaculate Conception Parish, 720 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Auto Body Painter

Nolf Chrysler Dodge

Nolf Chrysler Dodge is hiring an Auto Body Painter!

You will be responsible for painting, blending, & buffing of parts, partial refinish, and occasional complete of late model cars & trucks after collision repairs have been completed. Auto body technical ability is not required but is a major plus.

Must perform insurance quality repairs (90% + insurance work)!

Salary: Competitive Pay based off experience

Painting Skills Needed:

Responsible for prep work, painting, blending, & buffing of parts, partial refinish, and occasional complete refinish of late model cars & trucks after collision repairs have been completed. Must be capable of high-quality work in a team environment. Additional training by paint supplier will be provided if necessary.

Bonus Auto Body Repair Skills (not required, but a major Plus):

Working knowledge of vehicle repair and refinishing of automotive vehicle bodies. Collision repairs including disassembly, repair, & reassembly of late-model vehicles of all makes and models.

Benefits:

401K

Dental, Health, Vision

Paid Time Off

Employee Discounts

Competitive Pay based off experience

Hiring Requirements:

Must be 18 years or older

Tools required

Drivers License (Required)

Job Type: Full-time

Experience:

3 or more years Automotive Body Painting and Related Repair experience

High school diploma (Preferred)

Valid certification (e.g. ASE) (Preferred)

Certification from a vocational school or completion of apprenticeship is a definite plus.

Location:

Fairmount City, PA

Apply in person or send resume to service@nolfdodge.com

Auto Technician

Nolf Chrysler Dodge

Nolf Chrysler Dodge is hiring an automotive technician!

Auto Technician Needed! Whether you are fresh out of a training program or you are a seasoned

tech, we encourage you to apply.

We are looking to add a dependable, persistent, independent Technician to our team. We are considering all skill levels and will train the right candidate with the baseline knowledge needed.

We are looking for a technician with the following skills:

Basic Automotive and mechanical knowledge to include (but not limited to): steering & suspension, radiator & engine cooling systems, batteries, starting & charging systems, brakes & brake repair, oil changes, state inspections

Aptitude in using various hand tools and precision measurement tools

Ability to follow established procedures and practices and read instruction

A strong commitment to all health and safety guidelines

Very good communication skills and attention to detail

Benefits:

401K

Dental, Health, Vision

Paid Time Off

Employee Discounts

Competitive Pay based off experience

Hiring Requirements:

Must be 18 years or older

State inspection license

Clean driving record

Tools required

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $12.00 to $21.00 /hour (based off of experience)

Experience:

High school diploma (Preferred)

Valid certification (e.g. ASE) (Preferred)

Certification from a vocational school or completion of apprenticeship is a definite plus.

Location:

New Bethlehem, PA

License:

Drivers License (Required)

PA State inspection license (Required)

Apply in person or send resume to service@nolfdodge.com

Multiple Positions at Kalyumet

Kalyumet Camping & Cabins

Kalyumet Camping & Cabins, located near Cook Forest has part-time maintenance and snack bar/redemption clerk positions available at this time.

To apply, please call 814-744-9622 or email camp@kalyumet.com to request an application.

Office Staff

Moonlight Packaging

Moonlight Packaging, a manufacturer of creative corrugated packaging solutions, is looking to fill a position for full-time office staff.

Candidates should possess the following skills:

General accounting

Great communication skills – both verbal and written

Strong background in customer service

Familiar with city, state and federal reporting

Well-organized

Self-driven

Moonlight Packaging offers:

Paid holidays/Paid vacation

Retirement plan with match

Profit sharing

Health insurance

Advancement opportunities

There will be a drug test prior to hire. Punctually and attendance are required. Moonlight Packaging is an equal opportunity employer. Please send resume by mail to:

1300 West First Street

Oil City, PA 16301

Or by email to: sales@moonlightpackaging.com

General Laborer

Moonlight Packaging

Moonlight Packaging, a manufacturer of creative corrugated packaging solutions, is looking to hire full-time general laborers for light industrial production that are motivated individuals seeking to advance their skills and knowledge.

Moonlight Packaging offers:

10 hour production shifts, Monday through Thursday

Paid holidays/Paid vacation

Retirement plan with match

Profit sharing

Health insurance

Advancement opportunities

There will be a drug test prior to hire. Punctually and attendance are required. Moonlight Packaging is an equal opportunity employer. Please send resume by mail to:

1300 West First Street

Oil City, PA 16301

Or by email to: sales@moonlightpackaging.com

Staffing Opportunities with All Seasons Temporaries

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries has immediate staffing opportunities in Venango, Clarion and surrounding counties.

Opportunities consist of short-term temporary assignments, Long term assignments and short term transitioning to long term assignments.

Assignments range from general labor to professional positions.

ASTI’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.

Bartender

Washington House

The Washington House is seeking an individual who can bartend, cook, and waitress.

The position is for one to two days a week and the applicant may also act as a fill-in as needed.

The applicant must be able to work weekends and holidays!

Please stop by the Washington House located along State Route 208 in Fryburg and fill out an application.

Packer and Driver Assistant

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. is looking to fill a Packer and Driver Assistant positions.

Packer

Facility provides a clean & safe work environment

Oil City 35 hours per week $9/hr

Temp to perm 45 days

Must be able to stand for 7 hour shift

Must be able to lift up to 25 lbs

Must be detail oriented

Call: 437-2148 or send resume to tiffany@allseasonstemps.com

2nd shift Packaging/Production – Grove City

$10/hr (wage increases and incentive bonuses)

Must be reliable, able to stand for 8 hours shift

Use of upper body strength for packing product

814-437-2148 tiffany@allseasonstemps.com

1st shift Driver Asst. – Grove City

$8.50/hr (temp to perm) 6am start

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday

Assist with warehouse duties

Assist with loading and unloading truck

Assist with deliveries

814-437-2148 tiffany@allseasonstemps.com

Hostesses, Servers, Kitchen Help, and Bartenders

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant and Bar and Cousin Basil’s

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant and Bar and Cousin Basil’s are currently hiring hostesses, servers, kitchen help, and bartenders.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Love working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekends

Part-time and full-time position are available.

Apply at Sweet Basil Restaurant located at 21108 Paint Boulevard, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Automotive Collision Combo Technician

Gatesman Autobody

Gatesman Autobody is seeking an Automotive Collision Combo Technician.

Experienced required in painting and collision repair.

Pay based on experience and skill level. Paid holidays, paid vacation, and benefits available.

Looking for a hard working, meticulous employee who cares about turning out the highest quality repairs possible.

Family-owned and operated Body Shop for over 60 years. We look forward to hearing from you.

Apply in person at 28177 Route 66 Lucinda, Pa 16235 or go online to www.gatesmanautobody.com/job-application/

Call 814-226-9468 with any questions.

Service Coordinator II Positions for CYS

Venango County

Venango County is currently accepting applications for full-time (40 hrs./wk.) Service Coordinator II positions for our Children & Youth Services Ongoing Unit.

We provide employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan. Starting salary: $14.09/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses and other retention bonuses.

Management reserves the right to fill Service Coordinator II positions at the Service Coordinator I level ($12.52/hr.) for applicants who do not meet the SC II qualifications.

Veterans claiming veterans’ hiring preference must provide a valid DD214 form that clearly displays an honorable or general discharge and dates of service completed.

Successful candidates will work with us to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

You must successfully complete the caseworker exam and pass an interview. Automated testing is available at the Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA; 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, Mon.-Fri. with no appointment necessary.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com.

County applications must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 by 06/26/20 at 4:00 p.m.. Late applications are not considered. You can download an application via our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us. **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

Secondary Education Math Teacher

Abraxas Youth and Family Services

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Secondary Education Math Teacher at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The Teacher position is responsible for providing specialized instruction in one or more subjects to clients in order to help them learn the subject matter and/or skills.

Essential Functions:

Employ a wide variety of instructional methods, behavioral tools, and materials that are most appropriate for meeting standard operating procedures and educational objectives that are outlined in the school curriculum

Create a classroom environment that is conducive to learning and appropriate to the clients’ maturity

Create and maintain accurate client/administrative documents such as daily attendance and grade books; summarize achievements in reports for assigned clients including attendance and behavior

Develops daily lesson plans and completes all required educational paperwork

Participate as an educational team member in coordination with the clients, staff, and school and represents the program in professional meetings, family meetings, educational conferences, and teacher training workshops

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills

Job Requirements:

Minimum Requirements

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Bachelor’s degree in related field in subject matter that is utilized for teaching experience

State certification (public (level I or II) or private) in education

Other Requirements:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)

Non-communicable diseases physical exam

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence

Valid registered vehicle insurance

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Click Here to apply.

Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant

Abraxas Youth and Family Services

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $13.73 – $22.08 per hour

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant, under close supervision and/or direct observation of a treatment supervisor, provides a full range of counseling/case management services to delinquent/dependent youth with substance abuse/use problems. The drug & alcohol counselor assistant is a full-time, entry level position. Once the counselor assistant completes the required amount of supervision and clinical experience, he/she will be promoted to a full-time drug & alcohol counselor position.

Essential Functions:

Develops and implements treatment plans to include the provision of at least ten (10) hours of treatment services during primary care hours each week.

Provides individual counseling and completes related documentation.

Provides caseload group counseling and completes related documentation.

Facilitates family sessions and completes related documentation.

Facilitates drug & alcohol treatment groups and completes related documentation.

Facilitates therapeutic recreation groups and completes related documentation.

Oversees work therapy activities and completes related documentation.

Participates in and documents case consultations, including quarterly treatment reviews.

Writes progress/court reports as necessary and discharge summaries.

Attends court hearings.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with juvenile probation officers/case workers, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with parents/legal guardians, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Provides continuing care planning by making contacts to appropriate referrals and writing the plan.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Non-Essential Functions:

None

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Current licensure in the Commonwealth as a registered nurse; OR

Associate’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or related; OR

Bachelor’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field; OR

Master’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field.

Other Qualifications:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling twenty-four (24) hour period.

Click Here to apply.

Mental Health Worker

Abraxas Youth and Family Services

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Mental Health Worker at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $14.55 – $23.40 per hour

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

Essential Functions:

Conducts scheduled head counts to provide effective people security.

Interacts meaningfully with clients; observes behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Ensures compliance with policies and procedure for the program/facility i.e. curfew, lights out, fire/safety, cleanliness, control, and supply inventory.

Assigns, supervises, and directs clients during programmatic activities.

Provides for physical safety, security, and care of clients while under staff member supervision.

Assists/participates with the development and implementation of clients’ individualized treatment plan.

Provides leadership and serves as a role model to clients in the performance of therapeutic activities

Assists with the mentoring and training of new staff members.

Reports significant client changes in behavior, attitude, or physical condition to higher-level staff members.

Processes intakes and performs non-invasive searches of clients entering and/or returning to program/facility.

Assists with suppressing and controlling problems that occur within the program/facility.

Evaluates client’s behavioral and emotional issues.

Facilitates groups as required and in accordance with the client’s individualized treatment plan.

Makes observations and documents client treatment interventions, behavior, and progress.

Provides direct supervision of clients and interacts therapeutically.

Interacts with educational team as appropriate.

Participates in data collection and monitoring and evaluation activities for the program/facility performance improvement program.

Develops and maintains a current list of resources, including self-help/support groups to ensure comprehensive services to the clients and their families.

Adheres to departmental policies and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with current departmental practices and meet guidelines as outlined by outside referral and licensing agencies.

Ensures compliance with federal, state, local licensing, and reporting requirements.

Identifies and pursues in-service and continuing educational needs, suggests general training needs for the program and submits requests/suggestions for training to appropriate supervisory and administrative staff members.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Non-Essential Functions:

None

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited program required; degree in an area of human services preferred.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as needed.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Click Here to apply.

Service Coordinator III

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for Service Coordinator III ($15.55/hr.) positions.

Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk. Work schedules vary; shift differential is paid for evening hours. We provide sign-on and retention bonuses, employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan.

You must successfully complete the caseworker exam and pass an interview. Automated caseworker testing is available at the Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mon. – Fri. No appointment necessary.

Successful candidates will work with us to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available on our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request. All applications, college transcripts, and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 06/22/20. Late applications will not be considered.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us. **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

General Laborer for General Contractor

Local General Contractor

Local General Contractor is seeking Full-Time General Laborer.

Job Description:

Individual should have basic knowledge and experience with general residential construction and renovation.

Must be able to problem solve and execute tasks with minimal supervision.

Must be able to understand and carry out verbal and/or written directions while paying attention to detail.

Must be proficient with operation of basic hand and power tools as well as other equipment.

Must have working measurement knowledge down to 1/16 of an inch.

Individual must be driven and self-motivated with a positive work ethic to learn and grow.

Hourly wage based on knowledge and experience.

Looking to fill position ASAP.

Interested individuals can call 814.223.9439.

Ask for Corey.

Automotive Mechanic

Wessex Performance

Wessex Performance is looking to hire an Automotive Mechanic.

The candidate must have their own tools and minimum 3 years experience.

Inspection license is a must.

Email wsxperformance@yahoo.com with resume, mail to Wessex Performance 2020 Madison Street Ext. Sligo, PA. 16255 or apply in person.

General Laborer Golf Course Maintenance

Wanango Country Club

Wanango Country Club is currently hiring for General Laborers for our Golf Course Maintenance team.

This position works on a diverse range of activities involved in golf course maintenance and construction.

Responsibilities:

Operates powered equipment – mowing golf course putting greens, aprons, tees, and rough.

Changes cups and tee markers.

Maintains Ball washers, water hazards, and bunkers.

Operates light equipment in hauling materials and removing debris.

Trims trees, prunes shrubbery, and cultivates shrubs and flowers.

Any other duties pertaining to golf course day to day maintenance.

Shifts:

Weekdays (schedule varies based on weather) plus alternating weekend set up duties.

This is a seasonal position ending early November (weather dependent).

Pay negotiable based upon experience. Golf course playing privileges awarded to those working a minimum number of hours per week.

Site Coordinator/Service Manager

Tri-County Homes

Tri-County Homes is looking for a site coordinator/service manager.

Applicant must be self motivated and have a background in all phases of general construction.

Pay is based on construction knowledge and construction background.

Hospitalization and 401Retirement plan available to qualified applicant.

Email resume to Howie@tricountyhomes.com

