DEP Secretary McDonnell Awards Over $2.1 Million in Grants for Cleaner Fuel Vehicle Projects to Help Improve Air Quality, Address Climate Change

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Wolf Administration on Monday awarded more than $2.1 million in 2019 Alternative Fuel Incentive Grants (AFIGs) to 18 cleaner fuel vehicle projects statewide that will help improve air quality and public health and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to address climate change.

“We’re committed to helping Pennsylvanians breathe cleaner air at school, in their neighborhoods, and at their workplaces and to reducing climate change by putting more cleaner fuel vehicles in use around the state,” said Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary Patrick McDonnell.

Eighteen vehicle replacement projects, located in 13 counties, will put 82 cleaner fuel vehicles in use. They’re expected to reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 1,349 metric tons per year.

The AFIG Program supports replacement of older gasoline- or diesel-fueled vehicles with cleaner fuel vehicles and fueling stations for these vehicles to reduce emissions of harmful pollutants including carbon monoxide, particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, nitrogen oxides, and carbon dioxide, a principal greenhouse gas.

Electric, ethanol, biodiesel, compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied propane gas, and other cleaner fuels are supported. Local governments, schools, businesses, and organizations may apply for grants. DEP administers the AFIG Program under the Pennsylvania Alternative Fuels Incentive Act of 2004.

Grouped by county, the 2019 AFIG recipients are as follows:

Allegheny

– Duquesne Light Company: $20,000 to retrofit four pick-up trucks with a plug-in hybrid electric drive system.

– Noble Environmental, Inc.: $300,000 to purchase eight CNG garbage trucks.

Butler

ProGas, Inc.: $6,500 to replace a gasoline vehicle with a propane vehicle and train six new technicians to do propane conversions.

Centre

Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority: $59,823 for two CNG recycling trucks.

Crawford

– Crawford Area Transportation Authority: $290,000 for eight propane and three CNG vehicles.

– Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association, Inc.: $7,500 for an electric vehicle.

Delaware

– Haverford Township: $7,500 for a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

– Radnor Township School District: $42,500 to purchase five propane school buses.

Jefferson

3M Transport, LLC: $14,500 for a bi-fuel CNG vehicle.

Lehigh

Lehigh University: $15,000 for two electric vehicles.

McKean

Bradford Area School District: $19,000 for two propane school buses.

Mercer

Tri-County Industries, Inc.: $300,000 for eight CNG waste collection vehicles

Montgomery

United Parcel Service: $300,000 to purchase 12 CNG tractors for use at their Willow Grove facility.

Philadelphia

– AAA Club Alliance: $17,335 for a propane tow vehicle.

– Philadelphia Authority for Industrial Development: $7,500 to lease an electric vehicle.

Somerset

Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Inc.: $87,000 for five propane shuttle buses.

Westmoreland

– Noble Environmental, Inc.: $300,000 for eight CNG garbage trucks.

– United Parcel Service: $300,000 to purchase 12 CNG tractors for use at their New Stanton facility.

