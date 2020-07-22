2020 Tionesta Indian Festival Canceled Due to COVID-19, Fireworks Still Set for August 15

TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – Another popular local event has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but an associated fireworks display will still be held.

According to information posted to the Official Tionesta Indian Festival Facebook page, the Tionesta Community Association made the decision to cancel the event based on safety concerns.

“It just wouldn’t be feasible to keep everything sanitized,” the post states. “This decision was not made lightly. We love our community and this festival.”

With so many area businesses hit hard by the shutdown caused by the pandemic, organizers could “not in good conscience expect donations for the festival,” and chose to return donations that were already made, according to the Facebook post.

While the festival will not take place this year, the associated fireworks display will still take place on August 15 at 10:00 p.m. with CDC social distancing guidelines in place.

Organizers also noted that the festival will return in 2021 for the 55th celebration.

