A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday – Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – A chance of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.