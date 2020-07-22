Betty H. Brooks, 93, of Franklin, died peacefully at her home on July 20, 2020.

Born August 12, 1926, she was the daughter of John C., Sr. and Ida Mae Hughes. She was married to Wayne C. Brooks on March 4, 1949; he preceded her in death.

Betty graduated from Rockland High School and received an Associates Degree from The Art Institute of Pittsburgh. Betty was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Franklin, where she had taught Sunday school when she was younger.

She worked many jobs in her lifetime, from the Plastic Works, the Manifold, as the Head Cake Decorator at Riverside Market, at the Franklin Hospital as a Nursing Assistant, for the Venango County Visiting Nurses Association (VNA) as a Caregiver, and teaching others to make porcelain dolls.

When Betty was younger, she worked as a Junior Volunteer Fire Runner in Rockland, was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), a past Matron of the Eastern Star, a past Mother Advisor of the International Order of the Rainbows for Girls, and also belonged to the Red Hat Society. Betty loved being involved and being active.

Knitting, reading, and watching scary movies were among some of the things she enjoyed. Betty also loved camping, watching the birds, anything to do with art, shopping, making her dolls, and collecting things. She loved traveling and had the chance to visit many foreign countries, like Russia, Haiti, and Iceland.

She is survived by her children, Kristina Fregon and her husband, Robert, of Franklin, Karen Levine and her husband, Zale, of Pittsburgh, and Sharon Dolshenko and her husband, George, of Indiana; her two granddaughters, Laura Gregory and her husband, Adam, of Franklin, and Daniela Fregon of Las Vegas; and by many nieces and nephews.

Besides her loving husband, Wayne, and her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, John C. Hughes, Jr., and Richard Dean Hughes; and her granddaughter, Ida Mae Levine.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 2 pm to 6 pm at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Funeral services for Betty will be private and held at the convenience of the family with Reverend Mark Rusnak, Asera Care pastor, officiating.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and the family requests those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home.

Betty will be laid to rest next to her husband at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to honor Betty to the Venango County Visiting Nurses Association, 491 Allegheny Blvd, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

