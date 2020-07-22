Clarion Cheers & Beers Walk Scheduled for Friday Postponed

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry has postponed the Clarion Cheers & Beers Walk scheduled for Friday.

The announcement was made in a post to the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry Facebook Page on Tuesday.

According to the post, the event, which was scheduled for Friday, July 24, has been postponed due to the Targeted Mitigation Order issued by Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine on July 15.

It has been tentatively rescheduled for October 2, 2020.

“If you have purchased a ticket, please contact the Chamber for a refund and/or to make arrangements to have your tickets be valid for the October 2, 2020 event,” said the Clarion Area Chamber in the Facebook post.

