Clarion County Commissioners Considering Second Extension Emergency Declartation

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners are contemplating another extension of an Emergency Declaration relating to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

The extension was discussed during Tuesday morning’s work session, and if it is approved during next Tuesday’s regular meeting, it would be the second extension.

Commissioner Wayne Brosius explained the extension will be passed to better ensure that the county is eligible for federal and state grant funding for expenses related to COVID-19 for operations, safety needs, and increased election costs because of safety measures and vote-by-mail procedures.

Clarion County will also likely apply for a $165,000.00 Probation with Restrictive Conditions Grant, formerly known as the Intermediate Punishment Program Grant.

Brosius noted the grant would cover a percentage of the salaries for three officers, a house arrest electronic monitoring device, and drug tests for the treatment of court participants. The $165,000.00 is the maximum allowable.

Also on the agenda for next week is a contract with The Hartford for life insurance for full-time county employees. The monthly premium is $727.66 for $20,000.00 life insurance.

The Human Services 2020-2021 Plan will also be unveiled at the Tuesday meeting. The plan is required to identify the needs of Clarion County and was tweaked this year to include COVID-19.

Bids for three properties on the Clarion County Repository List will be reviewed. The properties include:

Licking Township, coal only, 1,777 acres, bid $230;



Redbank Township, coal only, 30 acres, bid $430; and



Redbank Township, coal only, 50.25 acres, bid $258.

