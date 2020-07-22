Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Monica Ferringer’s “Muff Cakes”

Enjoy these delicious “Muff Cakes” by Monica Ferringer!

Step 1: Beat the following ingredients and then add 1 cup of mini chocolate chips.

1 package cream cheese

1 egg



1/3 cup sugar1/8 tsp salt

Step 2: Silt together the following ingredients in a separate bowl.

1 1/2 cup flour

1 cup sugar

1/4 cocoa

1 tsp baking soda

Step 3: Combine these ingredients and then add to dry ingredients.

1/3 cup oil

1 tsp vinegar

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup water

Step 4: Line pan with cupcake wrappers and evenly divide batter. (Makes approximately 24 muff cakes)

Step 5: Drop 1 tsp of cream cheese mixture into each wrapper on top of the batter. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes. Enjoy!

