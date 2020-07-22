Clarion Hospital Reports Two New Positive COVID-19 Tests

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported two new positive COVID-19 tests since their last report.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update: Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Late Wednesday morning, Butler Health System released the following information:

Testing

Clarion Hospital:

Total tests thru 07/21/2020: 2658

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 1956

Positives: 66*

*approximately 114 results pending.

Butler Memorial Hospital:

Total tests thru 07/21/2020: 12602

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 4850

Positives: 285*

*approximately 256 results pending.

Hospital Inpatients as of 07/22/2020, 10:00 a.m.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 5 patients. 1 suspected. 4 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Clarion Hospital: 2 patient. 0 suspected. 2 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Other Notes and Recommendations:

Preventing transmission of the virus is simple: wear a mask.

Wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face, and cover coughs and sneezes.

Maintain minimum distance of 6 feet from others.

If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.