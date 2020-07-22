Edward “Eddie Lee” Baker, 82, of Strattanville, passed away Tuesday evening, July 21, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital.

He was born on November 6, 1937 in Arthurs; son of the late Joseph Baker, Sr. and Regina Zacherl Baker.

Ed married the former Irene Dehner on November 2, 1957; who survives.

He was a member of the BAC Local #10 Stone Mason.

Ed was also a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

He had a passion for the outdoors and love for his family, Western adventures, Canadian fishing trips, and hunting escapades.

For anyone who experienced Ed, he always pushed the extra mile and If you didn’t like to talk, get ready!

Ed is survived by his loving wife: Irene, of 62 years; his children: Jodi Taylor of Ohio, Michael Baker and his wife, Marlene, of Strattanville, and Stephen Baker and his wife, Andrea, of Summerville; his grandchildren: Zachary Taylor and his wife, Liz, Melissa Taylor, Zane Taylor, Emily Baker, Wyatt Baker, Alec Baker, and Erin Baker; and his great grandchildren: Leo Taylor, Miles Taylor, and Fyn Taylor.

He is also survived by his siblings: Vera Jaspers and her husband, Roger, of Chambersburg, Regina Kurtzalls of Virginia, and Annette Minich and her husband, Ralph, of Brookville; a sister-in-law: Mary Baker of Lucinda; and numerous nieces, nephews, and appreciation for a special nephew: John D. Baker.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law: Tracy Taylor; four brothers: Bernard, Albinus, Joseph, Jr., and Kenneth Baker; and three sisters: Katie Meehan, Aggie Crandall, and Lucille Grady.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion with Rev. Monty Sayers presiding.

Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials or donations can be made in Edward’s name to the American Lung Association.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

