Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Colony Homes

Colony Factory Crafted Homes in Shippenville, PA has multiple job openings in both the main plant and the drywall plant.

Vacant positions in the drywall plant:

Carpet Installation

Molding

Vacant positions in the main plant:

Maintenance Technician

Electrician

Molding

Work Schedule:

5 days per week: Monday – Friday; 8 hours per day: 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.; 1/2 hour unpaid lunch, (2) 10 minute breaks, one at 10:00 a.m. and one at 2:00 p.m.; possible overtime as required.

Qualifications:

18+ years of age

High School Diploma/GED

Motivated worker

Previous experience/training

Some onsite training available

Ability to pass pre-employment drug screening/physical

Must complete probationary period

Applicants interested in positions at the drywall plant should contact John Renwick, applicants interested in positions at the main plant should contact Jamey Lee.

Both can be reached by calling (814) 226-9590, or by mailing resumes to John/Jamey’s attention at:

20510 Paint Blvd

Shippenville, PA 16254

Resumes can also be e-mailed to searley@colony-homes.com

