Featured Local Job: Part-Time Deli Clerk

Frills Corners Convenience in Tionesta, PA is looking for a part time (24 hrs/wk) deli clerk.

Duties include preparing daily specials, using a slicer, preparing packaged items for display case. Will train the right person.

Apply in person.

