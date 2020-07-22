Local Residents, Students Walk in Protest for Social Justice

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Protestors supporting social justice took to the street in Clarion on Tuesday.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The Protest for Social Justice event in Clarion drew small groups of protestors who started out in front of Koyia, in Clarion, and then moved up and down the sidewalks of Main Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue.

According to organizer Brendon Henshawe, who is a senior at Clarion University, the event was intended to bring a positive light to the movement for racial equality and social justice.

“I’m from McKeesport, which is a predominantly black town, and I’m actually part black. I love Clarion, but it’s predominantly white, and I think a lot of the issues that people have with Black Lives Matter and things of that nature is that they lack education about it,” Henshawe told exploreClarion.com.

“It’s a peaceful movement, and I think that’s what I wanted to bring here.”

Henshawe noted that when he first mentioned protests on his own social media, some of the people he knows from Clarion made some very negative assumptions.

“They assumed it was looting. I think the message I wanted to get across is that it’s not like that. When you’re protesting, it should be completely peaceful, and I just wanted to bring that here so people would know and understand.”

Each of the protestors had their own reasons for attending – from wanting to further the conversation about racism in our nation to wanting to stand up for others.

“I have a lot of family members that have experience oppression, and I just feel like it’s my responsibility to speak up for those who can’t for themselves,” local resident Cynthia Baughman said.

Adam Stephens, another Clarion local who joined the protest, said he got involved because he wanted to stand up against “the way the system is treating people just because of the color of their skin or who they are.”

Another local resident, who preferred to remain nameless, also brought up police brutality.

“There’s a huge problem with police in this country taking lives of innocent people and that’s why I’m out here, to advocate for that to end, and to advocate for peace.”

One of the things many of the protestors mentioned was the focus on keeping the protest peaceful.

“We’re just out here peacefully protesting trying to start a conversation that people need to have that black lives do matter and that people shouldn’t be discriminated against because of the color of their skin,” Clarion University student Kaison Branch said.

While the protesters tried to make their goals and their desire to remain peaceful apparent, several noted they had dealt with some people attempting to antagonize them.

“We had two people try to antagonize us, but we didn’t say anything back,” Henshawe noted.

Another of the protestors, who preferred to stay anonymous, noted that one group was followed for a time by a man who seemed unfriendly, and commented on an “I Can’t Breathe” sign one of the protestors was holding.

“He said, ‘If you take your mask off and stop drinking the Kool-Aid, you’ll be able to breathe.'”

