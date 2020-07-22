New Restrictions Straining Local Restaurants, Bars

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The new COVID-19 mitigation restrictions issued last week by Governor Tom Wolf are putting a strain on area restaurants and bars, many of which were already struggling following the initial pandemic closures.

(PHOTO: Sweet Basil House Manager Marty Fye.)

Under the new orders, restaurants and bars are being forced to dial back their capacity to just 25 percent from the previous 50 percent.

The new rules are also forcing bars to close unless they serve sit-down meals, and it requires that alcohol only be served if it is in the same transaction as a meal or to go.

“Twenty-five percent of my business doesn’t even pay my payroll and my electric bill,” George Bader, owner of Vince’s Tavern in Leeper, told exploreClarion.com.

Bader noted that making the announcement at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, with the restrictions to take effect at midnight, was also a “slap in the face” that didn’t take small business owners into consideration at all.

“There was no consideration for people’s inventory, and that they’ll probably end up throwing things away and being stuck with those losses, too.”

Bader said that while he has to stay open to try to keep covering his bills, the new restrictions are definitely hurting his business.

“Pools and parks are still open, all these other things are open, with people not practicing any sanitation or social distancing, so why are we being singled out?” he asked.

In Venango County, Capri Turk, manager at Casey’s Restaurant in Oil City, said the restrictions are “more frustrating than anything.”

Turk noted that the customer capacity in their dining room is currently down to just 16 people, which limits them severely.

“We’ve done our absolute best to follow all of the guidelines and keep everyone safe, and for them to cut us down to 25 percent capacity now really hurts.”

However, she noted that having some outdoor seating, which they are currently working on expanding, has helped Casey’s, along with having a lot of support.

“It’s been a struggle, but we know we will be okay, because we have the support of the community.”

In Jefferson County, David Setree, owner of The New Anchor Inn in Punxsutawney, stated that the recent increase in COVID-19 cases had already begun to slow down traffic before the new restrictions even hit.

“It scared a lot of people that were going out,” he noted. “Now, being down to 25 percent capacity, it’s just crippling. To wipe out 75 percent of our business is insanity.”

Setree added that some other local restaurants have closed or gone back to take-out only under the new restrictions, but he intends to stick it out as best he can.

“I’ve been losing money this whole time, but my family has had this business for almost 100 years, and I don’t want to be the one to have it go down, so I will stay here no matter what it takes.”

While the restrictions have cut down seating capacity at TrAils to Ales brewery in Franklin, acting manager Amber Sweeney says she doesn’t believe it has been too detrimental for their business.

“We have gotten more take-out orders, and people asking if we’re still open for dine-in service. We just have to tell them yes, only at 25 percent capacity with no bar seating,” Sweeney said.

“I don’t think it will be too detrimental for us. I think we will have some longer waitlist times, but I really believe everyone will understand, because everyone will have to do it.”

Marty Fye, manager at Sweet Basil in Shippenville, had a similar outlook.

“We had to go down to 25 percent capacity, and it has affected our bar business, but we’re trying to set up outside seating so we can have more people eat here,” Fye said.

Fye noted they also applied for a license to be able to serve alcohol outdoors, so people could order both food and drinks at the new outdoor seating.

“Most customers are very understanding, and we’re just doing whatever we can to follow all of the rules and muscle through this.”

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.