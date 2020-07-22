Pa. Dept. of Health: One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County, 631 New Cases Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 22, that there are 631 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

A total of 103,396 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.

Today’s data does not include data from Philadelphia, as that data was not received by the department.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 15 and July 21 is 148,209 with 6,094 positive cases. There were 21,776 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 21. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 735 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 93 on ventilators and seven on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

There are 7,063 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 25 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 968,081 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 22, ​75% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/22/20 – 631

7/21/20 – 1,027

7/20/20 – 711

7/19/20 – 786

7/18/20 – 763

7/17/20 – 1,032

7/16/20 – 781

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 122 7 129 6 Butler 508 5 513 14 Clarion 69 1 70 2 Clearfield 104 1 105 0 Crawford 112 2 114 1 Elk 38 0 38 2 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 181 4 185 6 Jefferson 48 0 48 1 McKean 25 1 26 1 Mercer 259 17 276 9 Venango 53 0 53 0 Warren 14 0 14 1

County Case Counts to Date