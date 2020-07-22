Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Pa. Dept. of Health: One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County, 631 New Cases Statewide

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 @ 01:07 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

coronavirus-4923544_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 22, that there are 631 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

A total of 103,396 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.

Today’s data does not include data from Philadelphia, as that data was not received by the department.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 15 and July 21 is 148,209 with 6,094 positive cases. There were 21,776 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 21. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 735 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 93 on ventilators and seven on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

There are 7,063 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 25 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 968,081 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 22, ​75% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/22/20 – 631
7/21/20 – 1,027
7/20/20 – 711
7/19/20 – 786
7/18/20 – 763
7/17/20 – 1,032
7/16/20 – 781

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 122 7 129 6
Butler 508 5 513 14
Clarion 69 1 70 2
Clearfield 104 1 105 0
Crawford 112 2 114 1
Elk 38 0 38 2
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 181 4 185 6
Jefferson 48 0 48 1
McKean 25 1 26 1
Mercer 259 17 276 9
Venango 53 0 53 0
Warren 14 0 14 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 424 7176
Allegheny 6670 92768
Armstrong 129 3229
Beaver 1046 9678
Bedford 109 2275
Berks 4889 25687
Blair 159 8473
Bradford 69 4537
Bucks 6513 49390
Butler 513 10291
Cambria 182 12146
Cameron 5 315
Carbon 335 5716
Centre 299 7101
Chester 4414 38035
Clarion 70 1606
Clearfield 105 3332
Clinton 105 2092
Columbia 438 4294
Crawford 114 4343
Cumberland 1058 15553
Dauphin 2466 23443
Delaware 8003 50707
Elk 38 1572
Erie 813 15581
Fayette 288 7582
Forest 7 418
Franklin 1109 11029
Fulton 19 690
Greene 91 2144
Huntingdon 272 2575
Indiana 185 4704
Jefferson 48 1768
Juniata 120 1202
Lackawanna 1823 15912
Lancaster 5158 41794
Lawrence 257 4187
Lebanon 1518 11061
Lehigh 4600 33308
Luzerne 3085 26345
Lycoming 279 6803
McKean 26 2738
Mercer 276 6392
Mifflin 82 3481
Monroe 1534 13873
Montgomery 9282 77200
Montour 86 5559
Northampton 3669 31294
Northumberland 366 5403
Perry 98 2225
Philadelphia 24092 142708
Pike 517 3803
Potter 20 685
Schuylkill 828 10489
Snyder 85 1243
Somerset 100 4952
Sullivan 10 247
Susquehanna 202 2417
Tioga 33 1745
Union 113 4302
Venango 53 2387
Warren 14 1240
Washington 603 12718
Wayne 148 3272
Westmoreland 1214 25664
Wyoming 53 1515
York 2067 29667

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 9% are ages 19-24;
  • 37% are ages 25-49;
  • 23% are ages 50-64; and
  • 25% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 20 percent of cases so far in July;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases so far in July;
  • NE – Approximately 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases so far in July;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in July; and
  • NC – Approximately 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,486 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,675 cases among employees, for a total of 22,161 at 797 distinct facilities in 60 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,829 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 7,682 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


