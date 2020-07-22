Philip G. Anderson, 77, of Oil City, died unexpectedly at his home on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Born April 28, 1943 in Oil City, he was a son of the late Donald K. and Jane M. Klingensmith Anderson.

After graduating from Oil City High School in 1961, he worked in the warehouse for Penelec, Joy, and retired from Sears.

Phil collected post cards, enjoyed fishing and wood working, and loved spending time at his cottage in West Hickory.

He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.

On September 9, 1967, he was married to the former Rina M. Rodgers who survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Timothy Anderson and his wife Audrea of Cambridge Springs; a daughter Trisha Lockhart and her husband Jeff of Oil City; four grandchildren, Amanda Rulong and her husband Richard, Tyler Lockhart, Lauren Anderson, and Jacob Anderson; four great-grandchildren, Lucas and Zoe Rulong, and Colton and Logan Anderson; a great grandchild expected in November; and his dog, Bo, who Phil adopted while on a mission trip to the Dominican Republic.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Anderson.

There will be no visitation.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services will be announced at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Grace United Methodist Church at 100 Central Ave, Oil City, PA 16301 or to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

The Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

