Pickup Slams into Tree Off Route 208; Summerville Man Injured

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Summerville man was injured in a crash that occurred on State Route 208 on Sunday.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:12 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, on Route 208 just north of Millerstown Road, in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say 27-year-old Zachary T. Kemmer, of Summerville, was operating a 2013 Ford F-100, traveling on Route 208, when he drifted across the eastbound lane of travel and struck an embankment with the left front corner of his pickup.

The vehicle then traveled approximately 175 feet down the embankment before entering the wood line and striking a tree head-on. It came to a final rest after striking a second tree with the passenger side doors.

Kemmer suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

He was using a seat belt.

Knox Ambulance Service also assisted at the scene.

Kemmer was cited for careless driving.

