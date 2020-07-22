Police Investigating Theft in Strattanville

STRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are seeking information on a recent theft from a garage in Strattanville Borough.

According to police, sometime between 3:00 p.m. on July 11 and 6:00 a.m. on July 12, an unknown individual(s) stole a tan Rubbermaid bench belonging to a known 41-year-old Strattanville man from in front of a Strattanville Borough garage.

Police say the bench is valued at $142.00.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

