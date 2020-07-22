Ronald L. Nace, 75, of Marienville, formerly of New Bloomfield, PA died Saturday July 18, 2020, at the U.P.M.C. Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born March 20, 1945, in Elliottsburg, PA, to the late Lawrence and Edna Groce Nace.

Ronald was a retired truck driver. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, NASCAR, and was an avid Penn State football fan.

He is survived by two sons, Kurt and his wife Clarissa Nace and Jesse and his wife Hilary Nace all of Shermans Dale, PA; two daughters, Tiffany Nace and her fiance Ronnie Birch of Berlin, Maryland and Misty Stanley and her husband Jon of Vowinckel, PA; and two grandsons, Jacob Nace and Andrew Stanley.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Norma Sheaffer.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted the Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA.

Interment will be in the Messiah Lutheran Church Cemetery in Elliottsburg, PA

