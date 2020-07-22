Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Scott A. Evans

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 @ 08:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

be4d3c37f36d1508762992f828c11bd9Scott A. Evans, 64, formerly of Jackson Center, passed away on July 19, 2020, at his residence.

Born on June 19, 1956 in Grove City, Pa he was the son of the late Richard and Delores Thompson Evans.

Scott had worked at Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

He had served his country as a member of the United States Army.

Scott enjoyed being in the outdoors hunting, fishing and (shed night). His greatest joy was the time he spent with his family.

Scott is survived by his daughter, Brandy Evans, his brother Bill Evans (Kathy) and his two sisters, Sharyn McGallis (Denny), Kelly Rossi (Chris), five grandchildren, Mackenzie, Markus, Antonio, Janessa, Jena-Lee, one great granddaughter, Emma, several nieces and nephews and one great nephew.

There is no visitation and the service is private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ed & Don DeCarbo Funeral Home & Crematory, 941 South Mill St.


