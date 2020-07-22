State Police Calls: Theft, Harassment Incidents

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Theft in Shippenville Borough

On July 17, a theft of a black Teton men’s bike belonging to a known 42-year-old Shippenville woman was reported to Clarion-based State Police.

Police say the theft occurred at a location on North 3rd Street in Shippenville Borough sometime between July 4 and July 17.

The incident remains under investigation.

Harassment in Redbank Township

Around 12:45 a.m. on July 16, Clarion-based State Police received a report of harassment that occurred at a location on State Route 28 in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say it was reported that a known individual threatened to punch a known 27-year-old male victim from Mayport in the face.

The name of the arrestee was not released.

Harassment in Redbank Township

Around 11:27 p.m. on July 15, Clarion-based State Police received a report of harassment that occurred at a location on State Route 28 in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say it was reported that a 21-year-old Clearfield man called a known 28-year-old female victim from Mayport multiple times between 11:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., serving no legitimate purpose.

The name of the arrestee was not released.

