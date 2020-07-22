Two Clarion County Fire Companies to Receive State Wildfire Funding

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Two fire companies in Clarion County have been selected to receive new funding to help protect against the threat of wildfires.

Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department and Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company are among 109 fire companies in Pennsylvania that have been selected to receive grants through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

In recognition of the service and sacrifice of volunteer firefighters throughout Pennsylvania, on Tuesday the Wolf Administration announced $591,975 in new funding to help rural communities guard against the threat of wildfires in the state’s forests and other undeveloped areas.

“Weather can be friend or foe in our wildfire prevention and suppression efforts, but DCNR has no stronger ally — especially during these most difficult times of the pandemic — than the men and women of the volunteer fire companies serving rural areas and communities where forest and brush fires are common,” said Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “These funds will benefit 109 volunteer fire companies throughout the state.

“To appreciate the value of well-equipped and highly trained wildfire fighters, one only has to look outside Pennsylvania to the horrific fires that sometimes plague other states.”

Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego praised volunteer fire companies’ service to communities close to home, as well as those members who often join Bureau of Forestry crews battling wildfires far beyond Pennsylvania’s borders.

“The dangers associated with wildfires continue to pose a growing threat to our state’s forests and rural communities,” Trego said. “Grant programs like these are vital tools for state government to ensure volunteer firefighters get the equipment and the training they need to perform their jobs as professionally and safely as possible.”

Both Trego and Dunn noted the readiness of volunteer fire companies is demonstrated every spring and summer when they answer assistance calls coming from other states, while also responding regularly to local woodland and brush fires. They noted the wildfire grants help enable smaller companies to concentrate more on public safety and training while easing their fiscal constraints.

In 2019, more than $617,800 was awarded to 133 volunteer fire companies. The grant program, offered through DCNR and paid through federal grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, has awarded more than $14.5 million since it began in 1982.

Recently approved grants include:

Adams

– Cashtown Community Fire Department, Cashtown, $2,091

– Liberty Fire Company Number 1, East Berlin $7,632

– United Hook & Ladder Company 33, New Oxford, $10,000

Allegheny

– Springdale Volunteer Fire Department, Springdale, $5,000

Armstrong

– Gilpin Township Volunteer Fire Department, Leechburg, $5,270

– Kiski Township Fire Department, Apollo, $10,000

– Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company, Leechburg, $7,500

– Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, Adrian, $3,436

– West Kittanning Fire Department, Kittanning, $2,823

Bedford

– Hyndman Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Hyndman, $2,500

– Shawnee Valley Volunteer Fire Company, Schellsburg, $10,000

Berks

– Berks Emergency Strike Team, Reading, $2,085

– Brecknock Township Fire Company Number 1, Mohnton, $3,000

– Mt. Pleasant Fire Company, Bernville, $4,500

– Oley Fire Company, Oley, $1,028

– Shoemakersville Fire Company Number 1, Shoemakersville, $5,300

Blair

– Geeseytown Community Fire Company, Hollidaysburg, $1,839

– Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Company Number 1, Williamsburg, $5,000

Bucks

– Delaware Valley Volunteer Fire Company, Erwinna, $3,225

Cambria

– Ashville Volunteer Fire Company Number 1, Ashville, $1,550

– Franklin Borough Volunteer Fire Company, Johnstown, $10,000

– West Taylor Volunteer Fire Co, Johnstown, $2,800

Carbon

– Albrightsville Volunteer Fire Company, Albrightsville, $5,000

– Aquashicola Volunteer Fire Company, Aquashicola ,$3,500

– East Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company, Ashfield ,$10,000

Centre

– Centre Hall Volunteer Fire Company, Centre Hall, $5,014

– Hope Fire Number 2, Philipsburg $10,000

– Millheim Fire Company Number 1, Millheim $4,000

– Nittany Wildland Firefighters Inc., Bellefonte $8,941

– Pine Glen Volunteer Fire Company, Karthaus $3,186

Chester

– Avondale Fire Company, Avondale, $10,000

Clarion

– Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion, $1,047

– Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, Fryburg, $7,500

Clearfield

– Moshannon Forest Fire Fighters Association, Clearfield, $3,150

– Ramey Fire Engine Company Number 1, Ramey, $2,029

– Winburne Volunteer Fire Company, Winburne, $5,000

Columbia

– Millville Community Fire Company, Millville, $10,000

Crawford

– Greenwood Voluntefer Fire & Rescue, Conneaut Lake, $9,684

– Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department, Spartansburg, $10,000

Dauphin

– Londonderry Fire Company Number 1, Middletown, $1,573

Delaware

– Edgemont Township Fire Company Number 1, Gradyville, $4,092

Fayette

– Belle Vernon Volunteer Fire Company Number 2, Belle Vernon, $2,070

Franklin

– Fannett Metal Fire & Ambulance Company, Dry Run, $2,056

Huntingdon

– Alexandria Volunteer Fire Company, Alexandria, $1,653

– Trough Creek Valley Volunteer Fire Company, Cassville, $10,000

Indiana

– Brush Valley Township Volunteer Fire Company, Brush Valley, $1,984

– Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Company Inc , Penn Run, $7,961

– Creekside Volunteer Fire Company, Creekside, $10,000

– Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department, Marion Center, $689

– Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Plumville, $4,500

– Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department, Saltsburg, $8,353

Jefferson

– Brockway Volunteer Hose Company, Brockway, $3,300

– Ringgold Area Volunteer Fire Company, Ringgold, $10,000

Juniata

– Fayette Fire Company Inc., McAllisterville, $3,914

– Juniata Wildland Firefighters Inc., McAllisterville, $4,527

Lackawanna

– Excelsior Hose Company Number 1, Olyphant, $1,326

– Eynon Sturges Volunteer Hose Company Number 3, Eynon, $3,413

Lancaster

– Garden Spot Fire Rescue, New Holland, $7,929

– West Willow Fire Company, West Willow, $1,696

Lawrence

– Hickory Township Volunteer Fire Company, New Castle, $8,000

– New Wilmington Volunteer Firemen’s Association, New Wilmington, $7,738

– Wurtemburg Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department, Ellwood City, $2,030

Lebanon

– Mt. Zion Community Fire Company, Lebanon $3,000

– South Lebanon Fire Company Number 1, Lebanon, $5,000

Lehigh

– Lynnport Community Fire Company Number 1, New Tripoli, $6,352

– Upper Milford Western District Fire Company, Old Zionsville, $5,855

Luzerne

– Dennison Township Volunteer Fire Company Number 1, White Haven, $2,975

– Hughestown Hose Company Number 1, Pittston, $7,500

– Mocanaqua Volunteer Fire Company Number 1 Inc., Shickshinny, $4,216

– Pond Hill Lily Lake Volunteer Fire Company, Wapwallopen, $775

Lycoming

– Waterville Volunteer Fire Company, Waterville, $8,300

McKean

– Kane Volunteer Fire Department, Kane, $970

– Otto Township Volunteer Fire Department, Duke Center, $5,000

Mercer

– Hempfield Township Volunteer Fire Department of Mercer County, Greenville, $10,000

Monroe

– Pocono Summit Volunteer Fire Company, Pocono Summit, $10,000

Northampton

– Bushkill Township Volunteer Firemen’s Relief Association, Nazareth, $10,000

– Charotin Hose Company Number 1, Catasauqua, $10,000

– Diamond Fire Company, Walnutport, $4,500

– Lookout Fire Company Number 1 of Pen Argyl, Pen Argyle, $7,500

– Plainfield Township Volunteer Fire Company, Wind Gap, $10,000

– Upper Nazareth Fire Department, Nazareth, $3,177

Perry

– Liverpool Volunteer Fire Company, Liverpool, $7,000

– Volunteer Fire Company Number 1 New Buffalo, New Buffalo $10,000

Pike

– Milford Fire Department Inc., Milford, $5,500

– Westfall Township Volunteer Fire Department, Matamoras, $7,840

Schuylkill

– Community Fire Company New Ringgold, New Ringgold, $10,000

– Good Intent Hose Company Number 1, Llewellyn, $2,750

– Liberty Fire Company, Schuylkill Haven, $3,735

– North End Fire Company, Pine Grove, $5,874

– Ryan Township Fire Company, Barnesville, $1,500

– Weiser Wildland Firefighters Inc., Pine Grove, $10,000

Snyder

– Fremont Fire Department, Mount Pleasant Mills, $2,675

– Reliance Hose Company Number 1, Middleburg, $2,406

Somerset

– Bakersville Volunteer Fire Company, Somerset, $5,000

– Boswell Volunteer Fire Department, Boswell, $908

Sullivan

– Laporte Borough Volunteer Fire Company, Laporte, $10,000

Susquehanna

– Springville Volunteer Fire Company, Springville, $3,200

Tioga

– Cedar Mountain Wildfire Crew Inc., Mansfield, $1,500

Union

– Union County West End Fire Company, Millmont, $10,000

Venango

– Cherrytree Township Volunteer Fire Department, Titusville, $9,650

Warren

– Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Warren, $5,240

Washington

– Amwell Township Volunteer Fire Department, Amity, $1,225

– Fallowfield Township Volunteer Fire Company, Charleroi, $10,000

– McDonald Volunteer Fire Department, McDonald, $4,500

– Midway Volunteer Fire Dept Of Washington Company, Midway, $2,235

– Roscoe Volunteer Fire Company Inc, Roscoe, $4,750

Wayne

– White Mills Fire Department, White Mills, $10,000

Westmoreland

– Scottdale Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Scottdale, $3,168

Wyoming

– Meshoppen Volunteer Fire Company, Meshoppen, $2,765

Local firefighting forces in communities with fewer than 10,000 residents qualify for the aid, which is used for training and equipment purchases directly related to fighting brush and forest fires. Grants may be used for purchasing mobile or portable radios; installing water supply equipment; wildfire prevention and mitigation work; training wildfire fighters; or converting and maintaining federal excess vehicles.

The key objective is to better equip and train volunteers to save lives and protect property in unprotected or inadequately protected rural areas. Grant recipients are selected based on vulnerability and adequacy of existing fire protection.

Aid is granted on a cost-share basis, with recipients supplying matching funds. Grants for any project during a fiscal year cannot exceed 50 percent of the actual expenditures of local, public and private nonprofit organizations in the agreement. The maximum grant awarded any fire company in 2019 was $10,000.

