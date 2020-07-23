A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7am and 5pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

