Area Woman Charged With Stealing Over $15K from Emlenton Business Waives Hearing

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Kennerdell woman waived her hearing on Wednesday on charges related to the theft of over $15,000.00 from an Emlenton business.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 51-year-old Donna Lee Warcholik were waived for court on Wednesday, July 22:

– Theft By Failure To Make Required Disposition of Funds, Felony 3

– Theft By Deception-False Impression, Felony 3



– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

The charges have been transferred to the Venango County Court of Common Pleas.

Warcholik remains free on $20,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an investigation into a theft that allegedly occurred over a period of six years.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:15 a.m. on December 9, 2019, Emlenton Police were dispatched to a business in Emlenton for a report of a theft.

At the scene, police spoke to the owners of the business who advised they had an employee who they believed had been stealing from them over a period of six years, and provided police with documentation from the business.

According to the complaint, Donna Warcholik was employed by the business as a store manager, from January 14, 2013, to October 5, 2019, and was responsible for obtaining meat prizes from the store. As part of her duties, Warcholik was supposed to ring up the prizes through the cash register and pay for them before taking them to a known sportsman’s club, who would then reimburse her for the prizes. She was to obtain eleven $5 prizes for the weekly .22 shoots and eleven $15 prizes for the spring and fall shotgun shoots.

It was then brought to the owners’ attention during the summer of 2019 that not all of the meat prizes seemed to be rung up on the register, which caused them to look further into the transactions. During their investigation, they found that meat packages were not being paid for, and observed, through video surveillance, that Warcholik would throw the paper with the price tags into the trash rather than tallying them up.

Police then obtained a search warrant for financial records from the known sportsman’s club pertaining to all transactions and monies paid to Warcholik from January 2013 until October 2019.

According to the complaint, police were then able to confirm the total amount of meat prizes rung up for each shoot should have been approximately $165.00. Based on that information, each month was totaled for the approximate total cost of prizes received, the total monthly amount that was rung up at the business, and the difference between the two.

The complaint states the total amount lost due to Warcholik’s actions is $15,971.66.

According to the complaint, Warcholik has paid $10,000.00 in restitution.

The charges were filed against Warcholik through Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on June 25.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.