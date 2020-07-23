Barbara Ann Exley, 83, died peacefully after a extended illness July 17, 2020, at her daughter’s home surrounded by family.

She was born on February 2, 1937, in Franklin, PA. to the late Earnest and Ruby Ralston.

Barbara married the former Ronald E. Exley in 1959 he predeceased her in death in 1986.

Mrs. Exley was retired from Rouseville Glass Plant after 20 years of service. She was also a manager of Big K Liquidators and retired from there in 1999.

Mrs. Exley enjoy reading and working puzzles.

She is survived by three daughters, Sandy Griggs (Alvin) of Temple, TX, Betti Stephens (Von) of Joshua, TX, and Mary Westlake of Meadville, PA; and four sons, Ronald Exley Jr, of Temple, TX, Timothy Exley of Polk, PA, Gregory Exley of Polk, PA, and Robert Exley (Lori) of Oil City, PA; 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; sisters, Darla Heckman of Meadville, PA, and Kathy Carwile (Chuck) of Gladys, VA; and brother, Louie Ralston (Christy) of Franklin, PA.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Mrs. Exley is preceded in death by a brother, Jack Ralston, a sister, Donna Ralston, and 1 grandchild.

Family suggest that memorials be made to an Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Mrs. Exley.

There will be a private family celebration of life at a time to be determined.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.