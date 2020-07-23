Clarion County Planning Commission Approves Additions, Hot Dog House Changes

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Planning Commission approved a proposed 1800 square-foot garage and modification application at its July meeting, along with some changes to the former Hot Dog House in Shippenville.

The preliminary approval for a land development application by Randy and Cynthia Bell in Clarion Township relates to the construction of a new 1800 square-foot ServiceMaster business garage on an existing paved parking lot area on the south side of State Route 322. A total of 22 parking spaces 10’ x 20’ are to be placed around the existing building and the proposed new building. The modification request was approved because of the existing overhead powerline which crosses the parcel and requires a minimum 25-foot distance between it and the proposed new building.

The Hot Dog House structure in Paint Township, now owned by Isaac B. and Silvia G. Jones, received preliminary approval for a 384 square-foot building addition and a 123 square-foot porch/ramp. A modification application for relief from a minimum 40-foot side setback distance requirement was also approved.

A request by Barbara D. Sayers of Porter Township for modification and minor subdivision application was tabled until the next meeting of the planning commission when a revised description of the hardship request is submitted.

Attending the meeting were Chairman Keith Decker (Beaver Township), Hugh Henry (Monroe Township), Fred Anderson (Redbank Township), Eugene M. Lerch (Highland Township), and Roger M. Nulph (New Bethlehem).

