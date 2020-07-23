Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Orange Cranberry Scones
You’ll love this sweet treat!
Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour
10 teaspoons sugar, divided
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/3 cup cold butter
1 cup dried cranberries
1/4 cup orange juice
1/4 cup half-and-half cream
1 large egg, room temperature
1 tablespoon 2% milk
GLAZE (optional):
1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar
1 tablespoon orange juice
ORANGE BUTTER:
1/2 cup butter, softened
2 to 3 tablespoons orange marmalade
Directions
-In a large bowl, combine the flour, 7 teaspoons sugar, orange zest, baking powder, salt and baking soda. Cut in butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs; set aside. In a small bowl, combine the cranberries, orange juice, cream and egg. Add to flour mixture and stir until a soft dough forms.
-On a floured surface, gently knead 6-8 times. Pat dough into an 8-in. circle. Cut into 10 wedges. Separate wedges and place on a greased baking sheet. Brush with milk; sprinkle with remaining sugar.
-Bake at 400° until lightly browned, 12-15 minutes. Remove to a wire rack.
-Combine glaze ingredients if desired; drizzle over scones. Combine orange butter ingredients; serve with warm scones.
Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.