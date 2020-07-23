Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Orange Cranberry Scones

Thursday, July 23, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

You’ll love this sweet treat!

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour
10 teaspoons sugar, divided

1 tablespoon grated orange zest
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/3 cup cold butter
1 cup dried cranberries
1/4 cup orange juice
1/4 cup half-and-half cream
1 large egg, room temperature
1 tablespoon 2% milk
GLAZE (optional):
1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar
1 tablespoon orange juice
ORANGE BUTTER:
1/2 cup butter, softened
2 to 3 tablespoons orange marmalade

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the flour, 7 teaspoons sugar, orange zest, baking powder, salt and baking soda. Cut in butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs; set aside. In a small bowl, combine the cranberries, orange juice, cream and egg. Add to flour mixture and stir until a soft dough forms.
-On a floured surface, gently knead 6-8 times. Pat dough into an 8-in. circle. Cut into 10 wedges. Separate wedges and place on a greased baking sheet. Brush with milk; sprinkle with remaining sugar.
-Bake at 400° until lightly browned, 12-15 minutes. Remove to a wire rack.
-Combine glaze ingredients if desired; drizzle over scones. Combine orange butter ingredients; serve with warm scones.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.