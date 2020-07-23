Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Orange Cranberry Scones

You’ll love this sweet treat!

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

10 teaspoons sugar, divided



1 tablespoon grated orange zest2 teaspoons baking powder1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon baking soda1/3 cup cold butter1 cup dried cranberries1/4 cup orange juice1/4 cup half-and-half cream1 large egg, room temperature1 tablespoon 2% milkGLAZE (optional):1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar1 tablespoon orange juiceORANGE BUTTER:1/2 cup butter, softened2 to 3 tablespoons orange marmalade

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the flour, 7 teaspoons sugar, orange zest, baking powder, salt and baking soda. Cut in butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs; set aside. In a small bowl, combine the cranberries, orange juice, cream and egg. Add to flour mixture and stir until a soft dough forms.

-On a floured surface, gently knead 6-8 times. Pat dough into an 8-in. circle. Cut into 10 wedges. Separate wedges and place on a greased baking sheet. Brush with milk; sprinkle with remaining sugar.

-Bake at 400° until lightly browned, 12-15 minutes. Remove to a wire rack.

-Combine glaze ingredients if desired; drizzle over scones. Combine orange butter ingredients; serve with warm scones.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.