Clarion Man Accused of Threatening to Shoot Woman, Burn Down Her House Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man who allegedly threatened to shoot a woman and burn down her house waived his hearing in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 22-year-old Logan Rilee Parrish were waived for court on Tuesday, July 21:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3



– Harassment – Course of Conduct With No Legitimate Purpose, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Parrish is currently free on a $1,500.00 surety bond.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Limestone Township in early July.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence in Limestone Township for a report of harassment on July 9.

At the scene, a known female victim reported Logan Rilee Parrish had sent text messages, as well as a voice message, that were threatening in nature, the complaint states.

The victim showed the text messages to police, and played the voicemail for them.

The first text message stated, “Bes u just fight f*** this f*** you and and watch your house burn down.” The voicemail reportedly indicated Parrish threatening to shoot the victim and two other individuals, according to the complaint.

The victim stated she was afraid for herself and her juvenile child, the complaint notes.

Parrish was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 10.

