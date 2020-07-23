Leeper Woman Waives Hearing on Felony Drug Charges Related to Overdose Investigation

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Leeper woman waived her hearing yesterday on felony drug charges that stemmed from an investigation into an overdose reported in Farmington Township.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 25-year-old Cheayne Kay Chandler were waived for court on Tuesday, July 21:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Possession Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor



– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Chandler remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an investigation into a reported nonfatal overdose at a location on State Route 36 near Chestnut Drive, approximately 7/10 mile north of the intersection with State Route 899, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:00 p.m. on May 8, Marienville-based State Police received a call regarding a drug overdose at the above-described location.

At the scene, a known male reported he had contacted Cheayne Chandler earlier that day to purchase heroin. He then met her at her residence in Leeper around 3:00 p.m. and made the purchase. He also stated he had purchased heroin from Chandler earlier in the week, as well, according to the complaint.

Police then requested and were granted a search warrant for Chandler’s residence.

After being informed about the warrant, Chandler admitted to police that she sold heroin to the known male. She also stated she sells to other people and travels to Spring Garden in Pittsburgh to purchase multiple “bricks” at a time to bring back to her residence and sell, according to the complaint.

Chandler revealed that she purchased between three to eight “bricks” (with 50 “stamp bags” per “brick”) of heroin per week in Pittsburgh then returns to her residence in Leeper and sells the stamp bags individually, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, she told police she sold heroin to support her own addiction, as she uses half of what she purchases for herself.

Chandler complied with police and turned over a small stamp bag containing a substance she identified as methamphetamine. Police also seized several empty stamp bags from the couch in the residence, which Chandler said had contained heroin that she used herself, the complaint notes.

Chandler was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill on Wednesday, July 15.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.