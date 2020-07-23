New Bethlehem Woman Suffers Head Injury in One-Vehicle Crash

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a New Bethlehem woman suffered a head injury in a crash that occurred in Jefferson County late Tuesday morning.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 11:57 a.m. on July 21, on Richardsville Road at its intersection with Chamberlin Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.

Police say at the scene, they found a white 2015 Chevrolet Cruze at a final rest against the embankment of Richardsville Road with front-end damage.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle, identified as 20-year-old Madison B. McKinney, of New Bethlehem, was transported from the scene by a family member to Penn Highlands Brockville Emergency Room after she suffered a head injury as a result of not wearing her seat belt.

Police say McKinney was cited for a speed violation.

