Norma Ann Graham, 84, of 618 Bissel Ave, passed away on July 20, 2020.

Born May 21, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Graham and Mary Elma Bucholz Graham.

She was of the Catholic faith and was a member of St. Joseph church in Oil City.

She graduated in 1955 from Oil City Senior High.

Norma was a hard worker. She worked at Oil City Foster Forbes Glass, Davidson McNair Company, Franklin Steel, and she worked for her cousin Dennis Holmes. Norma also worked at Oil City Hospital in the O.R. Norma was also a devote Cowboys fan.

Her parents and her beloved pet, Roxie, precede her in death.

A sister, Bonita Griffin, of Seneca, and a niece and nephews, Randy and Scott Holtz and Jody Krawiec, of Florida, survive her. She is also survived by a loving best friend and caretaker, Jean Marino, with whom she made her home.

A private funeral service will be held.

She will be laid to rest at Shaw Farm Cemetery.

Donations in memory of Norma Graham may be made to Venango County Humane Society or St. Joseph’s Church in Oil City.

Donations in memory of Norma Graham may be made to Venango County Humane Society or St. Joseph's Church in Oil City.

