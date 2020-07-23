Pa. Dept. of Health: One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County, 962 New Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 23, that there are 962 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

A total of 104,358 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 147 cases, and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 311 cases. Since there was no data reported from Philadelphia yesterday, the number of new cases is a culmination of cases from the past two days.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 16 and July 22 is 147,837 with 5,731 positive cases. There were 19,626 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 22. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 736 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 89 on ventilators and seven on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

There are 7,079 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 981,259 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 23, ​75% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/23/20 – 962

7/22/20 – 631

7/21/20 – 1,027

7/20/20 – 711

7/19/20 – 786

7/18/20 – 763

7/17/20 – 1,032

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 129 5 134 6 Butler 513 6 519 14 Clarion 70 1 71 2 Clearfield 105 2 107 0 Crawford 114 0 114 1 Elk 38 0 38 2 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 185 1 186 6 Jefferson 48 0 48 1 McKean 26 0 26 1 Mercer 276 6 282 9 Venango 53 0 53 0 Warren 14 0 14 1

County Case Counts to Date