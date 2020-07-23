Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Pa. Dept. of Health: One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County, 962 New Cases Reported Statewide

Thursday, July 23, 2020 @ 12:07 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

covid-19-5048236_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 23, that there are 962 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

A total of 104,358 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 147 cases, and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 311 cases. Since there was no data reported from Philadelphia yesterday, the number of new cases is a culmination of cases from the past two days.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 16 and July 22 is 147,837 with 5,731 positive cases. There were 19,626 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 22. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 736 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 89 on ventilators and seven on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

There are 7,079 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 981,259 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 23, ​75% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/23/20 – 962
7/22/20 – 631
7/21/20 – 1,027
7/20/20 – 711
7/19/20 – 786
7/18/20 – 763
7/17/20 – 1,032

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 129 5 134 6
Butler 513 6 519 14
Clarion 70 1 71 2
Clearfield 105 2 107 0
Crawford 114 0 114 1
Elk 38 0 38 2
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 185 1 186 6
Jefferson 48 0 48 1
McKean 26 0 26 1
Mercer 276 6 282 9
Venango 53 0 53 0
Warren 14 0 14 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 437 7272
Allegheny 6817 93943
Armstrong 134 3260
Beaver 1053 9765
Bedford 109 2306
Berks 4919 26039
Blair 157 8595
Bradford 71 4608
Bucks 6542 50173
Butler 519 10445
Cambria 191 12549
Cameron 5 316
Carbon 336 5779
Centre 304 7283
Chester 4469 38567
Clarion 71 1614
Clearfield 107 3388
Clinton 105 2119
Columbia 443 4342
Crawford 114 4371
Cumberland 1066 15745
Dauphin 2480 23731
Delaware 8049 51550
Elk 38 1597
Erie 818 15682
Fayette 294 7671
Forest 7 426
Franklin 1146 11207
Fulton 20 693
Greene 93 2175
Huntingdon 273 2612
Indiana 186 4760
Jefferson 48 1801
Juniata 121 1214
Lackawanna 1833 16080
Lancaster 5190 42438
Lawrence 261 4217
Lebanon 1529 11275
Lehigh 4609 33647
Luzerne 3091 26598
Lycoming 282 6876
McKean 26 2784
Mercer 282 6486
Mifflin 84 3539
Monroe 1536 13991
Montgomery 9311 78107
Montour 86 5579
Northampton 3686 31634
Northumberland 369 5465
Perry 101 2259
Philadelphia 24403 144788
Pike 517 3846
Potter 20 692
Schuylkill 830 10583
Snyder 85 1269
Somerset 105 5047
Sullivan 10 250
Susquehanna 203 2457
Tioga 33 1783
Union 115 4458
Venango 53 2417
Warren 14 1264
Washington 613 12926
Wayne 151 3311
Westmoreland 1234 25901
Wyoming 56 1545
York 2098 30149

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • 3% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 9% are ages 19-24;
  • 37% are ages 25-49;
  • 23% are ages 50-64; and
  • 25% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 20 percent of cases so far in July;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases so far in July;
  • NE – Approximately 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases so far in July;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in July; and
  • NC – Approximately 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,892 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,707 cases among employees, for a total of 22,599 at 804 distinct facilities in 60 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,829 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 7,752 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


