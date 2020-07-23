Robert “Bob” G. Stitt

Robert “Bob” Stitt, 80, of 35 Walker Farm Rd, Rimersburg, passed away at home on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Bob was born on May 3, 1940 in Cherry Run. He was the son of Granville and Mable (Murray) Stitt. Bob married Kathy (Salizoni) on April 22, 1978 and she survives.

He was employed by General Motors for 30 years as a painter, assembly and repair guy, and eventuall retired from there. Bob was a Veteran of the United States Army.

In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, cookouts, riding his four-wheeler or side by side, tinkering in his garage, traveling, being a prankster, spending time with his family and friends, and saving his money.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Stitt, of Rimersburg; a daughter, Rebecca Bole and her husband Mike, of Rimersburg; two brothers, James Stitt and his wife Ethel, of Cherry Run, and Gerald Stitt and his wife Gwen, of Rimersburg; two sisters; Geraldine Unger of McDonald, Ohio, and Mary Smith and her husband Frank, of Sarah Furnace; a sister-in-law, Kathrine Stitt, of Cherry Run; numerous great nieces and nephews; and his grand-dogs, Mila, Ruby, and Princess.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Stitt; a sister, Betty Jean Bigley; and a brother-in-law, Bill Unger.

Bob’s family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday July 23, 2020 at the Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Friday July 24, 2020 with the Rev. Larry Piper, Pastor of the Sligo Chapel, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Cedarview Memorial Park.

The family suggests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society and the Fresenius Kidney Care, 3036 Innovation Way, Hermitage, PA, 16148.

Military honors will be accorded by the Ceremonial Squads of the Rimersburg VFW Post 7132 and American Legion 454.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.