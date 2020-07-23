Say What?!: Italian Commune’s 1,319.5-Pound Block of Cheese Breaks Guinness Record

SARDINIA, Italy – An Italian community captured a Guinness World Record when cheese-makers created a wheel of pecorino weighing in at 1,319.5 pounds.

The commune of Loculi, on the island of Sardinia, assembled the cheese on May 12, 2019, and the cheese was seasoned for 12 months before being officially examined by a Guinness adjudicator.

