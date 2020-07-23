State Police Calls: Drug Possession, Receiving Stolen Property

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Drug Possession in Monroe Township

Around 6:11 p.m. on July 17, Clarion-based State Police were notified of suspected narcotics in a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche parked in a parking lot located in Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say an investigation revealed a small amount of marijuana and two glass smoking devices.

According to police, the occupant of the vehicle, identified as 35-year-old Amanda Ugoletti, of Pittsburgh, was subsequently arrested for drug possession.

Receiving Stolen Property in Knox Borough

Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation on June 5 into a case of receiving stolen property, a person not to possess a firearm, and a firearm not to be carried without a license.

Police say the incident occurred on East State Street in Knox Borough around 8:09 p.m. on May 28.

According to police, the case is currently ongoing pending further investigation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.