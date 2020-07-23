Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

State Police Calls: Drug Possession, Receiving Stolen Property

Thursday, July 23, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Drug Possession in Monroe Township

Around 6:11 p.m. on July 17, Clarion-based State Police were notified of suspected narcotics in a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche parked in a parking lot located in Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say an investigation revealed a small amount of marijuana and two glass smoking devices.

According to police, the occupant of the vehicle, identified as 35-year-old Amanda Ugoletti, of Pittsburgh, was subsequently arrested for drug possession.

Receiving Stolen Property in Knox Borough

Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation on June 5 into a case of receiving stolen property, a person not to possess a firearm, and a firearm not to be carried without a license.

Police say the incident occurred on East State Street in Knox Borough around 8:09 p.m. on May 28.

According to police, the case is currently ongoing pending further investigation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

