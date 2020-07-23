State Police Seeking Information on Property Damaged by Explosives in Madison Township

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are seeking information on an incident in which Tannerite was used to damage a gate on a property located in Madison Township.

Police say a known 50-year-old male victim from Hermitage reported that around 3:00 a.m. on July 19, an unknown individual(s) came onto his property on Kissinger Mills Road in Madison Township, Clarion County, and placed Tannerite on the hinges of the property gate, then detonated the Tannerite.

An estimated $250.00 damage to the gate was reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

