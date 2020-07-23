Status of Autumn Leaf Festival Remains in Question

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Will Clarion’s beloved Autumn Leaf Festival take place this year?

The answer to that question remains uncertain as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, and Pennsylvania remains under continued mitigation orders.

Governor Wolf and Secretary of Health Rachel Levine last week announced additional statewide restrictions on restaurants, bars, and large indoor gatherings, in addition to previous orders that continue to restrict outdoor activities to no more than 250 people.

Though the Autumn Leaf Festival is still two months away, initially scheduled for September 26 through October 4, whether or not the statewide restrictions may be lifted before that remains to be seen.

In response to an inquiry regarding the restrictions, Nate Wardle, Press Secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Health, told exploreClarion.com: “We anticipate this guidance continuing for the near future, due to continued concerns over COVID-19.”

The continued efforts to stem the tide of the pandemic could put a kink in the plans for Clarion’s Autumn Leaf Festival, which draws thousands of people to the area each year.

Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry Executive Director Tracy Becker declined to comment to exploreClarion.com; however, she recently told The Clarion News that the Chamber is “still trying to figure out what we’re going to be able to do with ALF.”

Becker noted that currently, trying to help local business has taken priority over the festival.

The concern is certainly valid.

Many of the largest parts of the festival – from the parade and the craft show to the car show – draw far more than the 250 people allowed under the current restrictions.

Those state guidelines are of particular concern to local government officials.

“We have to follow the guidelines that have been set by the state because we get a lot of state funding, and if we don’t follow those (guidelines), they could stop our funding stream,” County Commissioner Ted Tharan told exploreClarion.com.

“I’m not willing to risk the citizens of Clarion County that loss of state revenue.”

Tharan noted that the decision about the festival is a difficult one.

“It would be a shame if we couldn’t have it because it does bring revenue to the area, and it’s a nice time to see everyone, but we have to follow the state guidelines, or we could be shooting ourselves in the foot.”

While Clarion University remains a major financial sponsor of the festival, Communication Manager Tina Horner confirmed that all of the traditional Homecoming events usually held during the festival have been canceled. Nevertheless, Horner explained that several virtual and remote alumni events are being developed, including virtual campus tours and special opportunities to reconnect with alumni, faculty, and staff at the university.

One step toward the festival is currently pending: the request for the necessary closures of Main Street/US 322 in Clarion for the ALF events.

After the Chamber enters the request with the Clarion Borough office, the borough then files a special events street closure request with PennDOT. According to a borough representative, the request to PennDOT has been filed, but a formal reply had not been returned as of Wednesday, July 22.

