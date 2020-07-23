Two Face Charges After Woman Caught With Meth at UPMC Northwest

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two Oil City residents are facing criminal charges after a woman was caught in possession of methamphetamine at UPMC Northwest.

Court documents indicate the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Police filed criminal charges against 45-year-old Rachel Renee Everhart and 36-year-old Bryan E. Sargent.

According to a criminal complaint, on July 2, employees at UPMC Northwest Behavioral Health found suspected drugs in a patient’s belongings.

UPMC Police responded and took possession of a blue container with a clear lid, commonly used to keep patients’ dentures, that contained a plastic baggie with “8 ball” markings, according to the complaint. Inside the baggie was a clear crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine. The employee reported the contents of the container were found in Rachel Everhart‘s belongings.

Everhart was then questioned, after being read her Miranda warnings. She reportedly admitted the substance was methamphetamine, the complaint indicates.

When first asked if she had called someone to bring items to her, she stated she had contacted Ryan Sargent to bring her toiletries and personal care items. During further questioning, she said, “Bryan is a good Christian boy and just got his kids back, he don’t need no trouble,” and when asked what she meant, stated, “I will take the rap, Bryan didn’t do anything,” according to the complaint.

However, when asked specifically about how the drugs were ordered and delivered to the hospital, she said, “I talked to Bryan earlier today and asked him to get me the items and meth,” the complaint states.

The suspected methamphetamine was weighed and found to be one gram.

Everhart was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 6:45 p.m. on July 19 on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver

– Contraband/Controlled Substance, Felony 2

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

She remains free on $15,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m on July 29, with Judge Kirtland presiding.

Court documents indicate Everhart is also facing a hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish on August 19 on indecent exposure and related charges from an incident in Oil City in June.

The following charges were also filed against Sargent through Judge Kirtland’s office on July 19:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver

– Contraband/Controlled Substance, Felony 2

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

