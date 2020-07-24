A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

