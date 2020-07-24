Christopher J. Streczywilk, 67, of Cherrytree Township, passed away Tuesday July 21, 2020, at his home after an extended illness.

Born August 4, 1952. in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Joseph F. Streczywilk Sr. & Mary Mohnkern Streczywilk.

Chris graduated from Oil City High School. He had worked as a plumber for Renick Bros. Mechanical Contractors.

Chris was a member of the Steamfitters Local Union 449. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with his dog Lucy.

He is survived by four children and their spouses: Brandi Carson and her husband Mike of Cranberry Township. Christopher Streczywilk and his wife Joelle of Rockwood, Summer McBride and her husband Josh of Valencia, and Ashley Streczywilk-Ongley of Titusville; and grandchildren, Chelsi Wayman, Britani Carson, Kali Carson, Chloe Streczywilk, Christian Vergerio, Lily McBride, Jax McBride, Rio Malave, and Argus Beatty.

Chris was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph F. Streczywilk Jr. and Mark Streczywilk.

In accordance with Chris’s wishes, there will be a private life party with no viewing or visitation.

Memorials may be made to HOSPICE of Crawford County, Inc. We thank you for all your help and support through this difficult time.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

