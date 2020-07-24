Clarion University Students Spread Positivity Through ‘Pay It Forward’ Challenge

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Two Clarion University students are working to make a positive difference in the local community by participating in a “Pay it Forward” Challenge.

(PICTURED: Clarion University students Brendon Henshawe and Dallas Floyd)

According to Brendon Henshawe, the desire to make a positive difference in the local community and the desire to inspire others to do the same came together when he discovered the growing “Pay it Forward” challenge on the social media site TikTok.

“I knew I had to participate because it could lead to some positivity,” Henshawe told exploreClarion.com.

For the “Pay it Forward” challenge, also sometimes called the Venmo challenge, an individual or group will take donations, most often through the money transfer app Venmo, and then will use those donations to “pay it forward” by leaving an extra large tip for someone in the service industry, which has been hit so hard by the pandemic shutdowns and restrictions.

The first thing Henshawe did when he discovered the challenge was ask his roommate, Dallas Floyd, if he would want to be a part of the challenge. Then, between the two of them, they began reaching out to their friends, family, and their followers on social media about the challenge.

“We both made a status to ask our friends and family to help us out, and we raised over $500.00 in the first day.”

They decided to break the initial money into chunks and start leaving some special tips right away.

The first place they visited was Cozumel Mexican Restaurant & Cantina in Clarion, where they surprised their server with a $100.00 tip and caught the whole interaction on video to share and hopefully inspire others.

“Our main mission was just to try and inspire people to make a difference. Little acts of kindness can go a long way,” Henshawe noted.

“I hope what we’re doing is showing people that there is younger people in this world who want to make a positive difference, and I hope that we inspire others to make a difference in some shape or form.”

After they published the first video, more donations began coming in, and they starting picking out more local businesses to visit. Thus far they have left special tips, and recorded videos, at Sweet Basil, Pizza Pub, Clarion River Brewing Company, and even Clarion’s most recent small businesses addition, Ice-O.

While spreading positivity and inspiring people are a main goal, supporting local small businesses is also important to the pair, according to Henshawe.

“They are the ones most effected by the coronavirus, so I think it’s important to help them out.”

Henshawe said they plan to continue to do so as long as people continue to donate. And, as of July 23, they have received a total of $1,000.00 in donations, and have already given away over $500.00.

“It’s been heartwarming to see how much people are supportive of what we’re doing.”

Henshawe posts the videos to his TikTok account, which can be found by searching bhenshawe on TikTok. He also shares the videos and information via his Facebook page.

Those who are interested in donating can do so via Cash App to $BHenshawe or Venmo to @BrendonHenshawe. All of the money donated goes to the tips given to local employees in the food service industry.

“I just want to say thank you everyone that’s donated or shared what we’re doing. It means a lot.”

